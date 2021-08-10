STURGIS — Montana holds a prominent place in the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally’s pro hill climbing history. Many riders carry a familiar name, like the Jelinek clan, while others are here looking to start carving their legacy.
Billings resident Tristan Alexander competed in the 250-450cc, 451-700cc, and 701-Open classes at Monday’s event, held at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club grounds at Sturgis.
The 19-year-old started climbing hills about three years ago. That started with events around Billings and the surrounding area; Monday marked his debut here.
Alexander competed in many motocross events, but the focus turned to his current field.
“As I’ve started to age and move on, and starting to get busy with work, I just started to do more hill climbing,” Alexander said. “It’s a little easier to get off to, and less prep.”
Alexander credits his best friend, Nathan Gerondale, with really helping him get involved in climbing hills. They have been friends since kindergarten.
“It’s something he liked to do, so occasionally I’d go ride with him,” Alexander said. “We’d go to a couple of events and have a good time.”
Gerondale has taught Alexander a lot about bike skills and setup. The two bounce many ideas off one another: Gerondale from a hill climbing standpoint, and Alexander from a motocross perspective.
Earliest memories include a nitro nationals event in Columbus, Mont. Alexander recalled the atmosphere and people, saying it differs from amateur motocross in that there are more spectators.
When asked about the biggest differences between amateur and pro hill climbing, Alexander said, “The speed and the talent.
“Once you get to the pros and the top level, a lot of them are ex-moto and supercross guys,” Alexander said. “A lot of them have been doing it for a long time.”
He does not climb hills professionally fulltime because of life and work. He works for Sym Contracting, which also has a Rapid City office.
Monday marked his first climb this season not in Montana. The team qualified fourth at Columbus and placed sixth in the main this year.
“All my friends are here, and they’ve all been here before,” Alexander said of what led him to Sturgis. “They told me it was a good event, so I had to show up.”
The Sturgis hill has a couple of walls and jumps, according to Alexander’s friends. That suits Alexander, who said he enjoys the motocross style of hill climbing.
Alexander anticipates a good crowd. “The crowd always makes the event much more fun,” he said.
Competition and friendship are what Alexander enjoys most about hill climb.
“It’s a big family, basically,” Alexander said. “Everyone wants to hang out and be together. Sitting under our tent, we have four different riders.”
The hill presents the biggest challenge for Alexander. He said some hills are technical and difficult to get over, while others are flowing and fast.
Alexander uses a Husqvarna 450 bike because of its smooth power, he said. He said hill climbers often use those bikes because of their versatility and ease of building.
“We all try to stay relaxed and enjoy the time,” Alexander said of the race-day preparation. “When you’re in staging and preparing to ride, I try to plan out the hill, get myself excited to ride, and not over-think the situation.”
Alexander described the mentality so prevalent in hill climbing.
“We’re all friends in the pits, but once the helmet goes on and you’re sitting on the line, we tune everything out and get aggressive,” he said.
Racing action at the Gypsies club grounds continues Tuesday with Verta-X in the morning, followed by the AHRMA Flat Track Rally Championship event at 7:30 p.m.
