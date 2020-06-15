STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School rodeo club members earned numerous honors at a Southwest Regional Rodeo, Friday through Sunday, at the Sturgis Fairgrounds.
Sturgis collected 300.5 points and emerged as the high-point team. Two Sturgis riders — Bodie Mattson and Landry Haugen — earned the Boys’ All-Around the Girls’ All-Around titles, respectively. Haugen also claimed the Girls’ Rookie award.
Saturday and Sunday action counts as two separate rodeos.
A competitor receives 10 points for first place in an event, nine points for second, eight for third, and so on down to one point for 10th place. Three points in an event qualifies a person for state.
Top results and other finishers from Sturgis and Belle Fourche follow.
FIRST RODEO
Bareback riding
1 Cooper Filipek (Rapid City Central) 67 points
Barrel racing
1 Bridget Romey (Western Christian) 16.902 seconds
2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 17.347
9 Wregan Brown (Sturgis) 17.510
10 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 17.636
Breakaway roping
1 T Merrill (Wall) 3.57 seconds
3 Shania Larive (Sturgis) 3.91
9 Jayme Peterson (Belle Fourche) 5.23
Bull riding
1 Dakohta Reynolds (Rapid City Central) 73 points
3 Thayne Elshere (Sturgis) 71
Boys’ cutting
1 Caden Stoddard (Kadoka) 70 points
2 Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 69.5
Goat tying
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 7.83 seconds
2 T Merrill (Wall) 7.93
7 Acelyn Brink (Belle Fourche) 9.45
9 Kiara Brown (Sturgis) 9.62
Girls’ cutting
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 71 points
2 Jayme Peterson (Belle Fourche) 70
4 (tie) Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 68.5
Pole bending
1 Tessa Caspers (New Underwood) 21.250 seconds
3 Acelyn Brink (Belle Fourche) 21.626
10 (tie) Wregan Brown (Sturgis) 22.524
10 (tie) Jayme Peterson (Belle Fourche) 22.524
Reined cow horse
1 Jimmie Hunt (Rapid City Christian) 131.5 points
2 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 129.5
4 Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 116
5 Traylin Martin (Sturgis) 113.5
Saddle bronc riding
1 Clint Donaldson (Sturgis) 69 points
3 (tie) Talon Elshere (Sturgis) 66
Steer wrestling
1 Brayden Burrus (Rapid City Central) 6.44 seconds
2 Talon Elshere (Sturgis) 7.62
4 Jackson Ford (Sturgis) 10.92
5 Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 11.34
6 Logan Lemmel (Sturgis) 11.45
Team roping
1 Rio Nutter (Rapid City Central) and Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 8.32 seconds
7 Jayme Peterson (Belle Fourche) and Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 17.34
8 Isabel Risse (Bennett County) and Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 17.52
Tie down roping
1 Chance Derner (New Underwood) 10.56 seconds
6 Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 13.76
SECOND RODEO
Bareback riding
1 Jhett Knight (Red Cloud) 67 points
Barrel racing
1 Bridget Romey (Western Christian) 16.861 seconds
Breakaway roping
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 3.72 seconds
8 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 14.62
10 Kiara Brown (Sturgis) 17.10
Bull riding
1 Jack Rodenbaugh (New Underwood) 72 points
2 Kane Grant (Sturgis) 69
3 Thayne Elshere (Sturgis) 67
Boys’ cutting
1 Carter Fortune (Wall) 72.5 points
2 Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 71
Goat tying
1 Acelyn Brink (Belle Fourche) 7.51 seconds
9 Kiara Brown (Sturgis) 10.42
Girls’ cutting
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 73 points
3 (tie) Jayme Peterson (Belle Fourche) 70
9 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 64
Pole bending
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 20.407 seconds
6 Acelyn Brink (Belle Fourche) 21.899
Reined cow horse
1 Jordyn Buettner (Rapid City Central) 139 points
2 Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 132.5
3 (tie) Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 130
5 Traylin Martin (Sturgis) 118
Saddle bronc riding
1 Malcolm Heathershaw (Wall) 70 points
2 Clint Donaldson (Sturgis) 69
3 Talon Elshere (Sturgis) 67
5 (tie) Thayne Elshere (Sturgis) 65
6 Traylin Martin (Sturgis) 58
Steer wrestling
1 Slater Tople (Stanley County) 5.70 seconds
2 Logan Lemmel (Sturgis) 5.88
6 Talon Elshere (Sturgis) 8.81
7 Jackson Ford (Sturgis) 10.54
Team roping
1 Jacoby Heathershaw (Bennett County) and Jade Byrne (Bennett County) 7.93 seconds
6 Rio Nutter (Rapid City Central) and Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 20.59
8 Trevor Hartshorn (Custer) and Acelyn Brink (Belle Fourche) 28.60
Tie down roping
1 Chance Derner (New Underwood) 10.65 seconds
9 Traylin Martin (Sturgis) 20.20
Fort Pierre will host the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals, June 16-21.
