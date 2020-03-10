Sturgis girls’ basketball team falls short of Class AA SoDak 16

STURGIS -— The Sturgis Scooper girls’ basketball team ended the regular season with a 4-16 record and just missed being in the Class AA SoDak 16 event.
Sturgis’ season came to an end following a 68-24 loss to Rapid City Central.
“Overall, this season didn’t go as we would have hoped it would. We were plagued by injuries and sickness all season long,” said Jordan Proefrock, Sturgis’ head coach.
“Sydney Shaw basically blew her entire knee out, including a torn ACL. This forced us to put some younger kids into some tough, key positions sooner than originally anticipated,” Proefrock added.
The Scoopers will be losing seniors Sarah Janz, Kylie Shaw, Sydney Shaw, Emily Gray-Smith, Kennedy Bush, and Ainsley Sabers.
“The seniors will be missed, and my hat goes off to this senior group. They will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Proefrock.
“I brought them up as eighth-graders to help fill our lower level teams. They have shown up, worked hard, never complained, been coachable, and been great teammates. Like I told them at the end of the season, those are the characteristics and integrity that will get you farther in life.”
At the year-end banquet, awards were presented to recap accomplishments throughout the season.
The Offensive Most Valuable Player (MVP), Janz, led the Scoopers in scoring this year with an average of 9.8 per game. The Defensive MVP was Megan Petrocco.
The Secretary of Assists with 2.3 per game was presented to Tatum Ligtenberg. The Scooper Award went to Kylie Shaw, and the Chairman of the Boards went to Kaylee Whatley, who averaged 6.8 rebounds per game.
The Rookie of the Year Awardwent to Sawyer Dennis, and the Most Improved honor went to Lexi Long.
Looking forward, the Scoopers have three juniors that have seen varsity action: Payton Hedderman, Petrocco and Makayla Keffeler; plus four sophomores: Ligtenberg, Long, Reese Ludwick, and Whatley.
“I’m looking forward to the next couple of years with the Scooper girls basketball program. We have some talent, athletic ability, and hardworking kids coming through the program,” Proefrock said.
“If these girls show up all offseason, put additional time in on their own, and focus on improving their basic fundamentals, especially shooting/scoring, the basketball, we could be a tough team to beat,” Proefrock added.
