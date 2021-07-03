Sturgis Fairgrounds, a walk down memory lane

OPINION — The Sturgis Fairgrounds along Ball Park Road sit silent and naked.
Familiar sights no longer set on the infield.
Bucking chutes, metal fences for a rodeo arena, crow’s nest for half-mile motorcycle races, hay bales ringing the dirt track between it and the fence — all gone.
The last event I remember attending there was the 2020 Sturgis Regional High School Rodeo.
I had opportunity to revisit the area June 19 during the Sturgis Baseball Rally and am glad I did so.
Almost 30 years’ worth of memories came back as I walked along the fence outside the track.
I hope I don’t butcher the details.
• Davey Durrell competing on the half-mile for the last time at age 85.
• A torrential downpour at 6 p.m. making the arena a cold mess before the 7 p.m. performance. Fortunately, the rain had stopped by then.
• A young girl leaning her arm over the fence, encouraging her favorite half-mile racer to increase his speed to begin a lap. I snapped a photo and ran it in the Meade County Times-Tribune.
• A New England half-mile racer losing his life during competition.
I heard about it the next morning, checked the photos I was planning to run in the paper, and assured my co-workers that a racing photo of him was not one of those images.
• Jerry Peterson detailing the grand plans he had for the infield so it would not sit silent and unused. He had also created a history of the facility.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally truly began on that site, with half-mile races in 1938. Numerous rodeos and other events were also held on the site.
I do not remember when the facility first opened, but my research indicated Sturgis played its first high school football games there in 1911. The team fell fell 56-0 to Belle Fourche in the opener, finished 0-4, and did not score a single point that season.
Sturgis won the Black Hills title just four years later.
That small loving cup is the oldest trophy I have been able to see in the school’s trophy case.
I cannot help but think it is only a matter of time before the east-facing grandstand is torn down.
So, I used the June 19 opportunity to photograph the track as thoroughly as I could.
Turns 1 and 2 are clearly visible; turns 3 and 4, not so much.
Gates were not closed, so I took a used coffee cup and collected roughly a pint of dirt from the backstretch. It sets in a display at my home.
If anyone is interested in the dirt, I’ll start the bidding at 50 bucks.
