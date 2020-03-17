Sturgis eighth graders sign letters of intent to play Scooper football

STURGIS — Twenty-six eighth-grade football players signed letters of intent and a contract to play Scooper High School football on Wednesday at the Sturgis Middle School.
Chris Koletzky, Sturgis varsity coach along with 16 varsity players met with the athletes, welcomed the eighth-graders, fed them pizza, and talked about the coming year.
“It was great to see the turnout today of 26 athletes signing Sturgis High School Scooper football contracts,” said Koletzky. “We really have a good freshman class that will be sophomores next season, that can pair up nicely with this group of athletes, with those two together, we will have a lot of hard working kids.”
This is the third annual gathering where the eighth graders are welcomed and expectations of the football coaches are discussed. “This is great, as coaches we see the potential for the future and gets these young athletes excited for the coming season,” Koletzky added.
