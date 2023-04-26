By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 11:44 pm
By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — Fourteen Sturgis Williams Middle School eighth-graders recently signed letters of intent to play football for the Sturgis Brown High School football team this fall during a signing at Williams Middle School.
Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s football coach, along with a number of varsity players, welcomed the new recruits and fed them pizza and a soda.
“This is our sixth year of signing our eighth-graders.It is a way to connect at the end of the school year, and we use it as a communication tool to send out our message what we are about,” said Koletzky. “We provide practice dates, calendars, our work out schedules and we talk about our expectations for the summer.”
Each athletes is asked to sign the Sturgis Brown High School Scooper Football contact.
The document list the expectations and reviews the three principles we believe in, competing in everything we do, power of the unit, and effort.
“A lot of our program is to maintain and establish a culture, this is really what takes up a lot of the coaches’ time, we work to establishing a culture that we want in the school,” Koletzky said. “It is also a reminder of what we ask from the kids, both in and out of the classroom, these are the values that we hold.”
The first day of practice for the 2023 season is scheduled for July 24.
