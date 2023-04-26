1. football.JPG
Buy Now

Sturgis Williams Middle School eighth graders signed letters of intent to play football this fall for the Scoopers on Wednesday at Williams Middle School.  Those eighth- graders signing, from left: Shea Deering, Owen Bostrom, Devin Ross, Ethan Ligtenberg, Tanner Gouldin, Landyn Mahaffey, Jack Jolley, and Zhoel Irion. Middle row from left: Jacob Shaddan, Brody Bulat, Sebastian Giang, Damian Robbins, William Janis, and Sturgis Whitford. Pictured in the back row are members of the Sturgis Brown High School football team. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts 

By Tim Potts

Black Hills Pioneer

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.