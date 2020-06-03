BELLE FOURCHE — Sturgis defeated Belle Fourche 16-1 in a varsity Legion baseball game played Tuesday evening in Belle Fourche. Play ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
“It took us a couple of innings, and then things started to click,” Sturgis head coach Dominic Bradford said. “The hit train got going, and it was one guy after another.”
Zach Hess singled to start the game for Sturgis. Dylan Gillespie triped to score Hess and give Post 33 a 1-0 lead.
The margin reached 2-0 when David Anderson singled to score Gillespie. John Fischer reached on an error later in the frame to score Anderson and extend Sturgis’ advantage to 3-0.
Post 33 added a single run in the third inning when Ridge Inhofer scored on a wild pitch, making the score 4-0.
Evan Vissia and Gabe Heck walked to start the third inning for Belle Fourche. Gage Kracht singled two batters later, and Post 32 had the bases loaded with one out. However, all three runners were stranded.
Sturgis sent 18 batters to the plate in a fourth inning that featured 12 runs. Anderson’s two-run home run and Inhofer’s two-run single highlighted a frame that included five hits, five walks, four hit batters, and one Belle Fourche error. The score was 16-0 by the time the third out was recorded.
Sean Wahlfeldt laced a leadoff double in Belle Fourche’s half of the fourth inning. Dalton Davis’ one-out single scored Wahlfeldt and made the score 16-1.
Anderson scored three runs and added three hits for Sturgis. Fischer earned the pitching victory.
Wahlfeldt’s one-run, two-hit effort paced the Belle Fourche offense. Kracht took the pitching loss.
Bradford said Sturgis had only two weeks to get ready but looked good for the first game. He noted Fischer worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the third.
“I was able to learn that I have a few more people that are leaders, not followers,” Fischer said.
Sturgis (1-0) will host Rapid City Post 320 today at Strong Field. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
Bradford anticipates a game in which pitching and defense will be key.
Belle Fourche head coach Randall Doren talked about Sturgis’ taking the early lead.
“We were making great pitches, but we just weren’t executing,” Doren said. “We were going against the fundamentals that we’ve been working on in practice.”
As for the 12-run fourth, Doren said the defense was making mistakes behind the pitchers. He added Kracht pitched well for his first start and was throwing strikes.
Belle Fourche, 0-1, is scheduled to play at Rapid City Post 320 this Friday, June 5. The varsity game is slated for 7 p.m.
Doren said Post 32 has two days of practice, and a focal point will center on correcting the little things.
Sturgis runs: Dylan Gillespie 3, David Anderson 3, Ridge Inhofer 3, Dustin Alan 2, Zach Hess 1, John Fischer 1, Colton Cruickshank 1, RJ Andrzejewski 1, Thor Sundstrom 1.
Sturgis singles: Alan 2, Inhofer 2, Anderson 2, Hess 2, Cruickshank 2.
Sturgis triples: Gillespie 1.
Sturgis home runs: Anderson 1.
Sturgis pitching: Fischer 3 1/3 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts; Gillespie 1 2/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche runs: Sean Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Dalton Davis 1, Gage Kracht 1, Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Kracht 3 1/3 innings, 9 runs, 8 hits, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts; Jack Stearns 1/3 inning, 7 runs, 2 hits, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts; Dalton Davis 1 1/3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.