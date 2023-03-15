STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School wrestling team had great success this season, capturing fourth place in the State Class A team tournament. and the state Class AA Dual Tournament in late February at the Monument Arena.
The Scoopers scored 139 points, with Brandon Valley, Watertown and Pierre, just ahead in the Class AA team standings at state.
In the state duals tournament, the Scoopers were plagued with injury, losing four varsity athletes during the first two duals, so fourth place was a huge accomplishment.
Tthe Scoopers also had a successful Class A team/individual state tournament, bringing home the sixth place team trophy
Mike Abell finished his eighth year as the Sturgis Brown’s wrestling coach, and shared his thoughts on the season.
“Overall, our season was a success. We competed very well all season both in tournaments and duals. Our numbers in our room continue to grow which in turn creates a more competitive environment. We are excited for the direction the program is going and look forward to the future,” Abell said.
Reese Jacobs, a three time state Class A Champion at 182 pounds, ended his season with a record of 52-0. Jacobs won four matches, one by pin, one by technical fall, one by major decision and the championship match against Chance Carda of Pierre by decision, 13-8.
“Reese (Jacobs) has been competing at a high level since the day we got him in seventh grade. For him to cap his career off with a third state title and the career wins record as a Scooper wrestler couldn’t be more perfect,” said Abell. “We are so proud of his accomplishments both on and off the mat. He has set the bar high for future Scooper wrestlers.”
Jacobs also secured a legacy in the record books at Sturgis Brown High School by taking the most career wins from Josh Keszler at the last home dual.
Jacobs will now be in the record book with 217 career wins.
Two other Sturgis wrestlers were battling for the championship title at the State A tournament. Aiden Werlinger, with a record of 37-4, took second place to Jack Detert from Harrisburg. Zak Juelfs fell to Noah Hutmacher from Chamberlin. “Both of these wrestlers will be back next year for us, and we look forward to big things from them again. They have both come a long way in the last two seasons and with some offseason work, I think they both have a great shot to be back in contention for a state title again next year.”
This year, the entire team, all 14 boys and three girls, qualified for the State A tournament. Sturgis Brown was one of three schools in the state of SD, that accomplished this lofty goal.
Ten of the Scoopers placed, including: Korbin Bunch (106) placed sixth, Teryn Zebroski (113) placed sixth, Tegan Zebroski (120) placed fourth, Dee Daniels (126) placed seventh, Beau Peters (132) placed sixth, Thayne Elshere (138) placed fifth, Kalvin Ketelsen (145) placed eighth, Reese Jacobs (182) Champion, Aiden Werlinger (195) placed second, and Zak Juelfs (220) captured second. Other Sturgis wrestlers that gained state tournament experience: Zhoel Irion, Dawson Inhofer, Preston Ray, and Dakarai Osborne.
“State Tournament experience is critical for building for the future. The more new faces we can get on the mat at the state tournament the better off we will be for the next season,” said Abell. “We return a ton of juniors and a solid group of under classmen that now have that blood round experience to carry them into next season. We should have a lot of familiar faces in the line up again next year which makes for an exciting time.”
The Lady Scoopers this season had a good run.
At the Class A state tournament, Brooklynn Baird finished as runner up in a tough championship battle against Brandy Marshall from Lakota Tech.
Madison Snyder, wrestling at 126 pounds won her first two matches over Jaclyn Kyte from Yankton by fall and Htee Htoo from Huron by decision and ended with a fifth place finish.
Brooklyn Brant, competed at 120 pounds and hit two tough matches and did not make the medal round.
“Our girls competed well, they have been battling all year. Brooklyn Brant was coming off an injury from last season and made the most of her shortened season. We hope to have her back and 100% healthy next year. Brooklynn and Maddison had solid seasons from start to finish,” Abell said. “All our girls put the work in during practice and their determination showed on the mat. Brooklynn Baird had a great run to the finals pinning a girl when she was losing late in the third period. Her finals match didn’t go the way she wanted but that will just fuel her for next year.”
The boys’ team will lose five seniors, and three of them placed in the state tournament, Reese Jacobs, Korbin Bunch, and Thayne Elshere. Maverick Simons, a senior was injured in the first tournament in Mandan and Lucas Lewellen battled for the Scoopers all year.
“As always, you hate to lose those seniors, their leadership and years of hard work in the room will not be forgotten. All our seniors will hold a special place in our hearts and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors,” Abell said.
Abell told his team that off season work is critical. “We told our wrestlers they have to put time in this off season, if you plan on doing nothing from now until next season don’t expect different results.
We know the potential this group has but they need to keep pushing to make it to the top. We need to get our injuries fixed and get ourselves some quality off season matches and be truly dedicated to the weight room for the next year to make sure we accomplish what we have set to do next year,” Abell added.”
The wrestling rumble on main street square was a huge success a couple years ago and Abell was asked if he plans to try it again.
“Not at this time, such a hard event to replicate and it went off so well I am scared to try it again, so many factors to deal with weather and kids being available it makes it very difficult to organize.”
