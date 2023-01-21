GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Sturgis Brown wrestling teams rolled over the Campbell County Camels and Thunder Basin Bolts in a double dual on Thursday in Gillette, Wyo.
The first dual against Thunder Basin came down to the last two matches, with the Bolts in the lead 32-27.
Reese Jacobs pinned Caprice Hussey Thunder Basin , making the score 33-32. The score was tied between Werlinger and Cort Catlin, 3-3, with one minute left in the match. Werlinger got an escape and ended up winning the match 5-3, giving Sturgis Brown the dual win, 36-32.
“The dual against Thunder Basin shook out about where I thought it would, I thought we were making some good ground on some matches where we could have given up bonus points but we kept it to a decision at 132, 138, and 145 pounds,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “Zhoel Irion, an eighth-grader at 160 pounds, threw the dual in our favor with a huge pin.
“We finished out with a big pin from Reese (Jacobs) and Aiden (Werlinger) with a win. For the most part, I thought it would be close, but we had one match we lost that was a big swing match, but we gutted it out and got the win, it wasn’t our best wrestling, but we found a way to get the win,” Abell added.
Aiden Werlinger knew his match would determine the team win.
“I could just tell I had broke him from the second period, he just kept going to the same move and got two cautions, I just had to keep on the gas and finish some more shots and wrestle smart,” said Werlinger.
The Lady Scoopers had two successful matches, winning both of those matches by pin fall.
Madison Snyder talked about her win over Caprice Hussey of Thunder Basin High School in just over one minute.
“I have never wrestled the girl from Thunder Basin before, and she came out aggressive, but I did OK. I am really proud of our girls team as we all got pins early in the match,”Snyder said.
In the second dual, the Lady Scoopers dominated with 10 pins, with four of the pins occuring in the first period. There were two wins by decision, and two losses by decision.
“I which we could have started with this dual to get our feet under us, it was a nice win, and there was some nice stuff in that dual. Zhoel (Irion) is wrestling really well for an eighth grader, it was also good that a couple guys that took some tough losses in the first dual, got to come back with big wins,” said Abell. “We still have got some stuff to work on, both individually and as a team, but we are headed in the right direction, it is a marathon, not a sprint.”
The Scoopers are back in action on today at the East-West duals in Pierre.
Thursday’s results in Gillette, Wyo. follows:
Individual Results vs. Campbell County Camels:
Boys’
106 Tyler Baldwin (Sturgis) over Wyatt Garrett (Campbell County) (Fall 3:00)
113 Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis) over Tayce Lake (Campbell County) (Fall 4:55)
120 Darren Provost (Campbell County) over Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) (Dec 10-4)
126 Dee Daniels (Sturgis) over Fisher Smith (Campbell County) (Fall 1:05)
132 Beau Peters (Sturgis) over Andrew Garcia (Campbell County) (Fall 1:07)
138 Thayne Elshere (Sturgis) over Ethan Nickisch (Campbell County) (TF 17-0 4:00)
145 Logan Johnson (Campbell County) over Cade Willnerd (Sturgis) (Dec 9-2)
152 Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis) over Austin Hamm (Campbell County) (Fall 4:14)
160 Zhoel Irion (Sturgis) over Logan Ketterling (Campbell County) (Fall 2:39)
170 Preston Ray (Sturgis) over Andrew Kellison (Campbell County) (Fall 2:57)
182 Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) over Cohen Granzer (Campbell County) (Fall 0:57)
195 Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) over Wade Garrett (Campbell County) (Fall 1:56)
220 Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) over Sheldon Rollo (Campbell County) (Fall 0:45)
285 Wyatt Herther (Campbell County) over Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis) (SV-1 6-4)
GIRLS:
120 Brookyln Brant (Sturgis Brown) won by fall in 2:30
126 Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown) won by fall in :44
138 Brookyln Brant (Sturgis Brown) won by fall in :52
Individual Results Thunder Basin Bolts-- BOYS:
106 Tyler Baldwin (Sturgis) over Rylan McCormick (Thunder Basin) (Dec 2-0)
113 Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis) Forfeit
120 Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) Forfeit
126 Dee Daniels (Sturgis) over Omar Bautista (Thunder Basin) (Fall 4:10)
132 Ashton Leegaard (Thunder Basin) over Beau Peters (Sturgis) (Dec 5-2)
138 Antonio Avila (Thunder Basin) over Thayne Elshere (Sturgis) (Dec 7-1)
145 Lance Streifel (Thunder Basin High School) over Kalvin Ketelson (Sturgis) (Dec 5-3)
152 Jais Rose (Thunder Basin) over Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis) (TF 18-3 0:00)
160 Zhoel Irion (Sturgis) over Zabian Cowley (Thunder Basin) (Fall 4:31)
170 Deyton Johnson (Thunder Basin) over Preston Ray (Sturgis) (Fall 1:08)
182 Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) over Caprice Hussey (Thunder Basin High School) (Fall 1:29)
195 Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) over Cort Catlin (Thunder Basin) (Dec 5-3)
285 Lane Catlin (Thunder Basin) over Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis) (Fall 1:09)
GIRLS:
120 Brookyln Baird (Sturgis Brown) over Aspen Henry (Thunder Basin High School) (Fall 2:10
126 Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown) over Caprice Hussey (Thunder Basin High School) (Fall 1:29)
138 Brookyln Brant (Sturgis Brown) over Autumn Clark (Thunder Basin High School) (Fall 1:03)
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.