RAPID CITY — Sturgis Brown’s wrestling team won 12 of 14 matches for a 60-9 win over the Rapid City Central Cobblers, Tuesday, in Rapid City.
“Top to bottom, the junior varsity started it all off, we had a lot of our younger guys in the lineup, and saw a lot of good things,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s wrestling coach. “On the varsity side of things, we really got rolling with our two girls winning, and that gave us the momentum and we just kept it.”
The Scoopers won the first eight matches and ended the match with six pins, four decisions and received two forfeits.
Abell talked about two matches that he considered matches of the night.
“We knew at 170 pounds would be the match of the evening, with the top several kids in the state, and Reese (Jacobs) looked good, but gave up a couple escapes with about 25 seconds left in the period, but he still got the win,” said Abell. “At 160 pounds, it was a loss, but we just talked as a team that we need to just stay on offense, keep the pedal to the metal, I would rather lose being offensive than win being defensive, and we went on the defense and got burned, this would have been a huge upset that we almost pulled off.”
The junior varsity and exhibition matches had Sturgis winning 12 of the 21 matches and ended with the score of 61-49.
“Overall, as a whole team, starting with the JV, we looked a little out of shape, but a lot of those guys have been battling sickness, or not getting mat time, but our varsity looked very good.”
The Scooper wrestlers will be back in action this weekend at the Hettinger / Scranton Invitational.
Individual boys’ results:
Weight Class 106: Teryn Zebroski won by decision 4-3 over Ryan Tschetter
Weight Class 113: Tegan Zebroski pinned Connor Salazar in 45 seconds
Weight Class 120: Dee Daniels won by pin in 5:00 over Riley Schmidt
Weight Class 126: Kaden Olson decisioned Logan Brown 6-0
Weigh Class 132: Kelton Olson won by pin in 33 seconds over Jacoby Parker
Weight Class 138: Maverick Simons won by forfeit
Weight Class 145: Thayne Elshere pinned Ian Hook in 1:50.
Weight Class 152: Braden Temple won by forfeit
Weight Class 160: Preston Ray lost by decision 11-10 to Landin Winter
Weight Class 170: Reese Jacobs decisioned Grayson Bakke 7-4
Weight Class: 182 Brody Knapp – RCC won by forfeit
Weight Class 195: Aiden Werlinger decisioned Jaxon Morrison, 1-0
Weight Class 220: Zak Juelfs won by pin in 31 seconds over Gabe Reeve
Weight Class 285: Dakarai Osborne pinned Kane Wirkus in 2:42.
Individual girls’ results:
Madison Snyder (ST) over Cassie Wittle by pin
Brooklyn Brandt (ST) over Emily Hyde by pin
Brooklyn Baird (ST) over Emily Hyde by pin
