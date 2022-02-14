Sturgis Brown wrestlers down Spearfish in dual

SPEARFISH — Sturgis Brown ended the pre-tournament portion of its varsity wrestling schedule Friday night by defeating Spearfish 66-11 at the Spearfish High School gym.
“We had a full week of practice, and I think these guys came out kind of dull tonight,” Spearfish head coach John Bokker said. He agreed a really busy, recent stretch caught up with the Spartans.
Bokker said Friday’s dual gives the Spearfish athletes a lot of things to work on for next Saturday’s Region 4A tournament in Box Elder. He listed attacking, and staying in position, as focal points for upcoming practices.
“I was happy with all the matches,” said Sturgis Brown head coach Mike Abell, whose team finished with nine pins. “Even the ones we lost, I thought we wrestled really well.”
Korbin Bunch (106 pounds), Tegan Zebroski (113), Beau Peters (120), Kaden Olson (126), Kelton Olson (132), Maverick Simons (138), Preston Ray (160), Reese Jacobs (170), and Zak Juelfs (220) earned pin victories for the Scoopers.
Abell said he would like for Sturgis Brown’s athletes to remain focused as they prepare for regionals. “It’s a day at a time,” he added.
Match-by-match results follow.
106 pounds: Korbin Bunch (Sturgis) pinned Hugh Roles (Spearfish) in 1 minute 4 seconds.
113: Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) pinned Dago Rodriguez (Spearfish) in 1 minute 51 seconds.
120: Beau Peters (Sturgis) pinned John Jeffery (Spearfish) in 3 minutes 30 seconds.
126: Kaden Olson (Sturgis) pinned Parker Graveman (Spearfish) in 1 minute 19 seconds.
132: Kelton Olson (Sturgis) pinned Korben Harris (Spearfish) in 1 minute 28 seconds.
138: Maverick Simons (Sturgis) pinned Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) in 1 minute 59 seconds.
145: Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) defeated Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 5-3.
152: Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) defeated Braden Temple (Sturgis) 8-0.
160: Preston Ray (Sturgis) pinned Quinten Carlson (Spearfish) in 2 minutes 57 seconds.
170: Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) pinned Mason Schlup (Spearfish) in 1 minute 38 seconds.
182: Kolter Robbins (Spearfish) defeated Paul Pulling (Sturgis) 11-3.
195: Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) won by forfeit.
220: Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) pinned Asher Peil (Spearfish) in 1 minute 17 seconds.
285: Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis) won by forfeit.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.