STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper wrestling team rolled over the Belle Fourche Broncs, 68-6, in a Thursday dual at Sturgis’ west gym. It was the last home dual for the season, and it was senior recognition night with five Scooper being honored prior on the dual: Buck Fickbohm, Perry Ketelsen, Kaden Olson, Kelton Olson, and Braden Temple.
“It was a fun match, the last home dual of the year, and it was fun to end it with the old man, and his guys really wrestled well,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “Our guys were hunting and going after pins, and they really battled. We opened with a big match at 152 pounds, (Braden) Temple got the win back over Cayden Wolfe, and we will have to see how that shakes up the regions seeding. It was a huge win and a confidence boost for him.”
Ketelsen, a senior, won his last home dual match by technical fall and talked about his night. “This was my last night wrestling in Sturgis, and I don’t think it could have gone better. I had a great match and a nice crowd. The closer I get to the end of the year, the more I realize I’m going to miss the team,” said Ketelsen.
Bill Abell, Belle Fourche coach, a former Scooper wrestler and Sturgis Brown High School graduate, was recognized as this would be his final season as the Bronc’ wrestling coach.
