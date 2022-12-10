By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers’ wrestling team opened the dual season with dominating wins over the Huron Tigers, 72-9 and Aberdeen Central, 43-20, at the Monument on Thursday in Rapid City.
In the first dual against the Huron Tigers, the Scoopers won 11 matches by pin, one forfeit, and lost one match by pin and one by decision.
The Scoopers battled with Aberdeen and came away with five pins, four decisions, and lost five matches by decision.
“Our boys and girls wrestled tough tonight. The biggest difference in the outcomes tonight were our kids not giving up bonus points in the duals,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “Our kids understand their jobs in duals and do it well. We battled with some new faces in the lineup tonight filling in for some hurt and sick kids. I was super proud of those kids that took advantage of getting in the lineup tonight.”
The Scoopers are back in action this weekend at the Rapid City Invite with 38 teams participating in the two-day event.
Match-by-match results from Thursday follow.
Sturgis Brown 72, Huron 9
106 pounds: Korbin Bunch (Sturgis Brown) pinned Crayton Siedschlag (Huron) in 56 seconds.
113 pounds: Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) pinned Alec Pester (Huron) in 54 seconds.
120 pounds: Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) pinned Brady Meyer (Huron) in 1 minute 20 seconds.
126 pounds: Lucas Lewellen (Sturgis Brown) won by forfeit.
132 pounds: Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) pinned Aiden Zavesky (Huron) in 25 seconds.
138 pounds: Cade Willnerd (Sturgis Brown) pinned Ethan Olson (Huron) in 31 seconds.
145 pounds: Andon Hammerstrom (Sturgis Brown) pinned Lah Doh Soe (Huron) in 3 minutes 49 seconds.
152 pounds: Moses Gross (Huron) defeated Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) 9-3.
160 pounds: Beauty Moon (Huron) pinned Chase Temple (Sturgis Brown) in 56 seconds.
170 pounds: Kelson Dirk (Sturgis Brown) pinned Shar Ler Moo Ser (Huron) in 5 minutes 1 second.
182 pounds: Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) pinned Okay Htoo (Huron) in 58 seconds,
195 pounds: Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis Brown) pinned Dah Moo (Huron) in 3 minutes 15 seconds.
220 pounds: Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) pinned Hser Wah (Huron) in 1 minute 21 seconds.
120 pounds extra: Brooklyn Brant (Sturgis Brown) pinned Say Glay (Huron) in 38 seconds.
126 pounds extra: Htee Htoo (Huron) pinned Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown) in 53 seconds.
160 pounds extra: Zhoel Irion (Sturgis Brown) won by forfeit. Sturgis Brown 43, Aberdeen Central 20
138 pounds: Cade Willnerd (Sturgis Brown) defeated Brody Aesoph (Aberdeen Central) 7-0.
145 pounds: Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) defeated Andon Hammerstrom (Sturgis Brown) 26-11.
152 pounds: Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) pinned Jacob Bellefeuille (Aberdeen Central) in 3 minutes 49 seconds.
160 pounds: Chase Temple (Sturgis Brown) defeated Elias Biegler (Aberdeen Central) 6-2.
170 pounds: Logan Opitz (Aberdeen Central) defeated Kelson Dirk (Sturgis Brown) 8-2.
182 pounds: Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) pinned Ayden Gisi (Aberdeen Central) in 1 minute 43 seconds.
195 pounds: Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis Brown) defeated Samson Flakus (Aberdeen Central) 9-1.
220 pounds: Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) pinned Bryce Beitelspacher (Aberdeen Central) in 1 minute 30 seconds.
285 pounds: Jacob Krenz (Aberdeen Central) defeated Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis Brown) 4-2.
106 pounds: Korbin Bunch (Sturgis Brown) pinned Esten Foss (Aberdeen Central) in 41 seconds.
113 pounds: Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) pinned Will Allen (Aberdeen Central) in 1 minute 5 seconds.
120 pounds: Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) defeated Ridley Waldo (Aberdeen Central) 10-8 in sudden victory 1.
126 pounds: Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) defeated Lucas Lewellen (Sturgis Brown) 16-0.
132 pounds: Tate Huff (Aberdeen Central) defeated Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) 11-2.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.