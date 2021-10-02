Sturgis Brown volleyball team falls to Douglas

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers’ volleyball team fell to the Douglas in three sets, 23-25, 25-17, 25-27 and 22-25, Thursday at the West Gym, in Sturgis.
“We work hard, we battle; we just make mistakes at times that we don’t need to be making them, it is something we are working on,” said Deb Cano, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We passed well tonight, but our setters weren’t running as much as they have been, so our passers did a good job. We just need to get our offense going.”
The first set was a battle, with the score being tied 13 times, and Douglas scored the last three points to take the first set, 25-23.
The Scoopers had three big runs in the second set; a six-point run served up by Dylan Reman, a four-point run by Joellen Cano, and a three-point run by Lexi Long, to take the set 25-17.
In the third set, Reman served up eight straight points and had Sturgis Brown in the lead 15-8, but the Patriots battled back and tied the score at 20-20, and went on to win 27-25, to take a two sets to one lead in the match.
The Patriots and the Lady Scoopers were tied 10 times in the fourth set, and Sam Shaw served up three service aces at a critical point in the game, but Sturgis Brown lost the set 25-22, and lost the match, three sets to one..
Cano talked about Shaw and how she performed against the Patriots.
“Sam (Shaw) did a great job tonight, talking on the court; she did great with hustling after the ball, had a great save, three aces and an all-around good job tonight,” Cano said.
Sturgis Brown served up 11 aces in the four sets, Joellen Cano (3), Lexi Long (2), TyLee Oswald (1), Reman (2) and Shaw (3).
“We are a tough serving team, we just got to get our offense going so we can keep the serve, so we can close out a set,” said Cano.
The Scoopers fall to 5-15 on the season, and will travel Tuesday to Spearfish.
