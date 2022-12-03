STURGIS — The Sturgis volleyball team ended the regular season with a big win over Rapid City Centra, but just fell short in seed points to move into the SoDak 16 playoffs.  

At the beginning of the season, team goals included being competitive and to make the state tournament.  “We had a season where things did not always go our way,” said Debbie Cano, Sturgis varsity coach.  “We worked hard and improved every time we stepped on the court.”

