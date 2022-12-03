STURGIS — The Sturgis volleyball team ended the regular season with a big win over Rapid City Centra, but just fell short in seed points to move into the SoDak 16 playoffs.
At the beginning of the season, team goals included being competitive and to make the state tournament. “We had a season where things did not always go our way,” said Debbie Cano, Sturgis varsity coach. “We worked hard and improved every time we stepped on the court.”
Cano has now completed her third season as head coach and was pleased with the improvement in the teams serving, having many players with tough serves. “Overall, I am proud of the work the girls put in this year and their leadership on and off the court,” said Cano.
Individual season stats:
Kills were led by Faith King, a freshman, with 193, followed by Norah Iverson with 95 kills, and next was Rachael Banks with 60.
Aces was led this season by Rachael Banks with 45 followed by Faith King with 39.
Blocks was led this year by Junior, Norah Iverson with 29, followed by Rachael Banks with25.
Assists were led by Avery Fogelman, a junior, with 198.
Digs were led by Faith King with 281 followed by Layne Septka with 130 and Avery Fogelman with 116.
The Scoopers will be losing eight seniors, Emma Weinberger, Brianna Neuschwander, Layne Septka, Sage Graham, Zoey Holt, Rachael Banks, Taesha Monahan, and Kelsy Costello. “The seniors brought leadership to the team and will be missed,” said Cano.
Cano talked about the future with a number of younger players coming up. “We have some younger girls that received some varsity experience this year.”
The volleyball teams awards banquet is scheduled for Monday, Nov 28, at 6:30pm in the Sturgis Community Center Theater.
