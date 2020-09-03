Sturgis Brown volleyball falls to STM in three sets

STURGIS –— The Sturgis Brown volleyball team fell to the St. Thomas More Cavaliers in three sets on Tuesday, at the West Gym, in Sturgis.
The Lady Cavaliers took the sets, 25-16, 25-16, and 25-18 to take the match win.
The first set was tied at seven, when the Cavaliers went on a 6-0 run, followed by a 6-1 run to take the set with a score of 25-16.
“We were battling with them point for point, then they just got a run on us, and we just could not catch back up,” said Deb Cano, Sturgis Brown’s head volleyball coach.
St. Thomas More took a seven point lead to start the second set and later went on a 6-0 run to take the set, 25-16, and take a two set to none lead in the match.
“Our serve received struggled a little bit tonight, it is something we have been working on, they know what they need to do,” Cano said.
The Lady Scoopers led the third set for the first eight points, lost the lead, the then took the lead back at 12, then the Lady Cavaliers went on a 9-1 run to take the set 25-18 and they won the match three sets to none.
“We have to get our passing up in front of the ten foot line so our setters are not running everywhere, and then we could get better hits too,” said Cano.
The Lady Cavaliers had eight aces during the three sets which was let by Haleigh Timmer and the Scoopers had five being led by Joellen Cano and Olivia Vollmer.
“This team, they serve hard and we had one or two servers that missed a few, and that is going to happen in matches, and we just have to come back and be ready to play the next match,” Cano said.
Sturgis individual stats:
Joellen Cano - nine assists, two aces, and one dig; Makayla Keffeler - six kills; Brinley Pickett - four kills, and two blocks;
Kaylee Whatley - four kills; Elisabeth Ortiz - four kills, and two blocks; Ella Johnson - six digs, one kill, and one assist.
St. Thomas More stats:
Haleigh Timmer - nine kills, three blocks, two aces; Sarah Matthes - 13 assists, two kills, two blocks, and two aces; Mairin Duffy - seven kills, one block, one ace; Reece Ross - five kills, one block, and one assist.
The Lady Scoopers are back in action Saturday when they travel to Aberdeen Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.