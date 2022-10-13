Sturgis Brown VB team sweeps Lead-Deadwood

Sturgis Brown players Norah Iverson, left, and Emmie Sargent go for the block against Lead-Deadwood’s Erica Hansen. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

LEAD — Sturgis Brown earned a three-games-to-zero victory over Lead-Deadwood in Thursday’s varsity volleyball match at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. Scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-12.

“Our passing was really good tonight,” said Sturgis Brown head coach Deb Cano, who watched her squad end a five-match skid. “Our setters weren’t running everywhere; they were in front of the 10-foot line which allowed us to run our offense.”

