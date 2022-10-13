Sturgis Brown VB team sweeps Lead-Deadwood

LEAD — Sturgis Brown earned a three-games-to-zero victory over Lead-Deadwood in Thursday’s varsity volleyball match at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. Scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-12.
“Our passing was really good tonight,” said Sturgis Brown head coach Deb Cano, who watched her squad end a five-match skid. “Our setters weren’t running everywhere; they were in front of the 10-foot line which allowed us to run our offense.”
Cano said the Scoopers enjoyed one of their best serving matches. She added the squad’s intensity improved a lot from the Douglas match (a three-game loss on Oct. 8), and players worked as a team.
“Serving and our serve receive, I would say, is one of our most improved areas this year,” Cano said.
Sturgis Brown (3-19) is scheduled to visit Red Cloud on Saturday. Cano said she expects the Crusaders to be scrappy and hustle after things.
“We have to come out serving like we did today and just be aggressive and go after them,” Cano said.
Scoopers’ right-side hitter Rachael Banks said the players’ spirits were higher than usual. She added they work better as a team when the spirits are up, but down spirits make the task more difficult.
“We served a lot better than in most games,” Banks said in describing Thursday’s victory. “We kept our hits; we made the smart decision instead of just trying to hit it hard.”
Banks said the Scoopers improved from the most recent Douglas match to Thursday. She added that hitting showed the biggest improvement.
“We should expect it to not be easy,” Banks said in looking toward the Red Cloud match. “If we play like we did tonight, and we keep our spirits up, we can definitely pull it out.”
Banks said a win like this improves the Scoopers’ confidence.
As for the season as a whole, Banks said, the Scoopers have struggled. She added players keep communicating, and things are improving.
Banks went on to say that serving is the strongest part of Sturgis Brown’s game at this stage.
“We kept trying new things, but we haven’t been able to come up with a win in a while,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Brooke Kappen, whose team fell to 2-23.
Kappen said the players are starting to come together as a team, and hitters are beginning to “snap” more. She described the “snap” concept as getting the ball to land inbounds, which requires a wrist snap and follow-through.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries, and so we’ve introduced new players,” Kappen said in describing the last few weeks. “We’re getting better at knowing each other and where each other’s going to be on the court.”
Lead-Deadwood is slated to host Douglas on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Kappen said the squad always looks for a win, but she wants the Golddiggers to compete.
“We were a team tonight,” Golddiggers’ outside hitter Taylor Hansen said. She added this has been a struggle in past matches.
Hansen said the Golddiggers have progressed a lot, especially with hitting. She added passing and serving have also been very good.
“Definitely being a cheerer on the bench,” Hansen said in describing her role as a sophomore. She added she also plays where Kappen needs her to be on the court.
Hansen cited serving as a Lead-Deadwood strength, along with Piper Rogers’ setting. Concern areas include passing and trying to get the ball to land in bounds, Hansen added.
“We love the game; we love to play,” Hansen said when asked how players maintain their enthusiasm during a trying season. “That is keeping us going and keeping us energized.”
Hansen said it is vital that sophomores, juniors, and younger players are learning and paying attention so a strong foundation may be set.
“We would really like to accomplish getting good passes,” Hansen said in describing team goals for the season’s stretch run. “It’s really what sets us up for a good set, and a good hit.”
