LEAD — Sturgis Brown earned a three-sets-to-zero victory over Lead-Deadwood in Thursday’s varsity volleyball match at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead.
Scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-12.
“Our passing was really good tonight,” said Deb Cano, Sturgis Brown’s head coach, who watched her squad end a five-match skid. “Our setters weren’t running everywhere; they were in front of the 10-foot line which allowed us to run our offense.”
Cano said the Lady Scoopers enjoyed one of their best serving matches.
She said the squad’s intensity improved a lot from the Douglas match (a three-game loss on Oct. 8), and players worked as a team.
“Serving and our serve receive, I would say, is one of our most improved areas this year,” Cano said.
Sturgis Brown (3-19) is scheduled to visit Red Cloud on Saturday.
Cano said she expects the Lady Crusaders to be scrappy and hustle after things.
“We have to come out serving like we did today and just be aggressive and go after them,” Cano said.
Lady Scoopers’ right-side hitter Rachael Banks said the players’ spirits were higher than usual.
Banks said they work better as a team when the spirits are up, but down spirits make the task more difficult.
“We served a lot better than in most games,” Banks said A describing Thursday’s victory. “We kept our hits; we made the smart decision instead of just trying to hit it hard.”
Banks said the Lady Scoopers improved from the most recent Douglas match to Thursday, and that hitting showed the biggest improvement.
“We should expect it to not be easy,” Banks said in looking toward the Red Cloud match. “If we play like we did tonight, and we keep our spirits up, we can definitely pull it out.”
Banks said a win like this improves the Lady Scoopers’ confidence.
As for the season as a whole, Banks said, the Lady Scoopers have struggled, but players keep communicating, and things are improving.
Brooke Kappan the Lead-Deadwood head coach, said the loss wasn’t from the lack of effort.
“We kept trying new things,
but we haven’t been able to come up with a win in a while,” said Kappen.
Kappen said the players are starting to come together as a team, and hitters are beginning to “snap” more.
She described the “snap” concept as getting the ball to land inbounds, which requires a wrist snap and follow-through.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries, and so we’ve introduced new players,” Kappen said in describing the last few weeks. “We’re getting better at knowing each other, and where each other’s going to be on the court.”
Lead-Deadwood (2-23) will host Douglas on Tuesday.
Kappen said the squad always looks for a win, but she wants the Lady Golddiggers to compete.
“We were a team tonight,” Lsaid Taylor Hansen, tady Golddiggers’ outside hitter. She saidd this has been a struggle in past matches.
Hansen said the Lady Golddiggers have progressed a lot, especially with hitting, and that the team’s passing and serving has also been very good.
“Definitely being a cheerer on the bench,” Hansen said in describing her role as a sophomore.
She added she also plays where Kappen needs her to be on the court.
Hansen cited serving as a Lead-Deadwood strength, along with Piper Rogers’ setting, and oncern areas include passing and trying to get the ball to land in bounds.
When asked how players maintain their enthusiasm during a trying season, Hansen said, “We love the game; we love to play, That is keeping us going and keeping us energized.”
Hansen said it is vital that sophomores, juniors, and younger players are learning and paying attention so a strong foundation may be set.
“We would really like to accomplish getting good passes,” Hansen said in describing team goals for the season’s stretch run. “It’s really what sets us up for a good set, and a good hit.”
Statistical leaders follow.
Attacking kills — Sturgis Brown: Faith King 11. Lead-Dwd: Erica Hansen 4, Tilli Katon 4, Gayle Thompson 2.
Set assists — Sturgis Brown: Avery Fogelman 12, King 9. Lead-Dwd: Piper Rogers 9.
Serving aces — Sturgis Brown: Norah Iverson 6. Lead-Dwd: Kennedy Grangaard 3, Maeve Campbell 2.
Digs — Sturgis Brown: Taesha Monahan 8, King 8. Lead-Dwd: Grangaard 10, Sydnie Percy 6.
Blocks — Sturgis Brown: Rachael Banks 1, Sage Graham 1, Iverson 1.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.