Sturgis Brown tops Belle Fourche 6-1

BELLE FOURCHE — Sturgis Brown defeated Belle Fourche 6-1 in boys high school soccer action, Thursday night, in Belle Fourche.
Charles Alberts scored the only goal for the Broncs.
“The effort was there. I think it was just a little misdirected. All the players on the field are at all times giving their best,but I just think it’s in the wrong direction. They get a little flustered, and so we are trying to work the kinks out on that,” said Lucas Trimble, the Broncs head soccer coach.
Carson Wolter scored on two penalty kicks.
Luke Hosman scored two goals, and Ray Henderson and Dash Schuster each scored a goal for Sturgis Brown.
“I thought we came out and played very well” said Ty Louder, the Scoopers head soccer coach. “My defense held strong the whole game They stayed with Belle Fourche, and Belle has some fantastic speed up top, and I thought all our wingers and forwards made great movement. It wouldn’t have been possible without our center mids tonight, Ray Henderson and Dash Schuster.”
