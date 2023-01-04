Scooper boys 4.jpg

Ryan Heinert, of Sturgis Brown, pops up a shot while being defended by Douglas’ Landon Cast, Friday at Douglas High School, in Box Elder.  

Pioneer photo by

Tim Potts

BOX ELDER — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers boys’ basketball team had a 19-3 point run in the fourth quarter to top the Douglas Patriots, 53-41, in its season opener Friday, in Box Elder.

The Patriots led at the end of the first quarter, 14-12, and held the lead into half time with a score of 21-18.

