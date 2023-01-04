BOX ELDER — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers boys’ basketball team had a 19-3 point run in the fourth quarter to top the Douglas Patriots, 53-41, in its season opener Friday, in Box Elder.
The Patriots led at the end of the first quarter, 14-12, and held the lead into half time with a score of 21-18.
At the end of the third quarter, the game was tied 30-30. Tyan Buus drained a long three to start the fourth quarter scoring for the Scoopers and added seven more in the quarter.
Sturgis ended the fourth quarter scoring 23 points and Patriots had 11, leaving the final score, 53-41, and giving the Scoopers the win.
“It was definitely a typical first game, we did not shoot the ball very well, and you could tell, but our defense was pretty good,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “I thought we defended pretty well at times, but in the first half we gave up to many second chance points, they had five offensive rebounds, and I think they scored on every one and that hurt us.
Defensively, Buus said, he thought they were good, they just have to finish rebounding, and their depth was good, each player relished in their roles and played well.
“Jake (Vliem) played well and Tyan (Buus) had a really solid game, Ben Miller came out strong and did the things we needed done. When we went on our little run, we were able to get Tyan open on a few shots and Dysen finished really well on the inside, and got us points inside for us down the stretch, and Ryan (Heinert) will make the shots, he struggled a little tonight,” said Buus. “Overall a good team effort.”
Andrew Divis, a Douglas player, scored eight points in the first half and was shut down in the second.
“We moved Gavin (Ligtenberg) and Tyan (Buus) around on him in the second half, and Conner (Cruickshank) and Teigen (Wormstadt), really defended those guys well,” said Buus.
Travis Miller, theDouglas Patriots head coach said he knew it would be a good battle. “It was a good battle and figured it would be, I wish it would have been a little closer at the end obviously but Sturgis made the plays and we didn’t. Missing a lot of free throws hurt us, and we just had trouble getting the 50/50 balls, and they were just better at getting them and that was the difference in the game,” said Miller.
The Patriots shot 13 of 46 field goals for 28%.
“I have to give credit to Sturgis, they are one of the better defensive teams that we play during the season and we played a little to much one on one basketball and did not move the ball the way we are capable of,” said Miller.
The Douglas Patriots will be at St. Thomas More on Thursday and they will host the Pierre Governor’s on Saturday in the West Gym in Sturgis.
Scoring by quarter:
1st Q: Douglas 14, Sturgis 12
2nd Q: Douglas 21, Sturgis 18
3rd Q: Tied at 30
4th Q: Sturgis 53, Douglas 41
Sturgis scoring:
Ty Buus and Dysen Peterson, 13 (Buus scored 10 in the fourth and Dysen scored 12 in the second half); Jake Vliem, 9 points and 9 rebounds; Ryan Heinert chipped in 8 points.
Field goal: 19 of 56 for 33%
Free throws: 13 of 24 for 54%
Turnover: 11
Rebounds: 34
Douglas scoring:
Jesse Hand, 12 (3 threes); Aven Stafford, 9; Jason Fisher, 6 points and 12 rebounds
