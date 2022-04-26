STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers high school baseball team swept a doubleheader against Rapid City Central Friday, at Strong Field, in Sturgis.
The Scoopers won Game 1, 10-3, and took Game 2, 12-2.
“We have a pitching staff that is not going to over power guys, so we have to make the routine plays and we did this game and you can see what happens,” said Bryn Biancalana, Sturgis Brown’s baseball coach. “We played pretty well even without a lot of our starting varsity players, I would have like to put up a bigger inning versus just two or three, but overall it is nice to see the guys play well and put the ball in play.”
Pitching for the Scoopers in the first game was Kelton Olson.
Olson 5.1 innings, and threw 73 pitches, of which 44 were strikes, and he faced 26 batters.
Jack Knutson came into the game and pitched 1.2 innings, throwing 30 pitches, with 13 being strikes, and he faced 10 batters, while the Scoopers offense had 12 hits, and no errors in 10-3 win in the first game.
Coach Biancalana discussed Olson’s pitching.
“Kelton threw the ball well, he is a guy we will have to rely on, and we will keep going back to him. He needs to keep growing, and I have the utmost confidence in him, and if we go far, he will be a part of the reason,” Biancalana said.
Scoring for the Scoopers in the first game was Kelton Olson (one run), Kain Peters (one run), Owen Cass (two runs), Dustin Alan (one run), Evan Stroud (one run), Conner Cruickshank (two runs), and Yaden Miller (two runs).
In the second game, the Scoopers scored in every inning, and finished the game right before the rain storm hit.
Owen Cass threw 63 pitches, with 40 of those being strikes, and he faced 21 batters.
The Scoopers are now 5-8 on the season and are back in action on tonight and will travel to McKeague Field in Rapid City for a 6 p.m. game against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.