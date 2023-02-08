By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 8:57 am
STURGIS — Reese Jacobs, a standout Sturgis Scooper football player signed his national letter of intent to play football for Chadron State on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Sturgis Brown High School.
Jacobs said he chose Chadron State because it has everything he wanted. “It is a great fit, love the coaches and the small town and has everything I need for academics and their weight room is massive.”
Reese said he has chosen a career path that includes courses in business and entrepreneurship.
Jacobs considered a number of schools including, SD Mines, Black Hills State, Mount Marty and a few other smaller schools but felt Chadron was the best fit.
Chris Koletzky said Chadron is getting one heck of a player.
“Reese’s work ethic and knowledge of the game really puts him in a great position to succeed at Chadron State. Chadron is getting a young man that loves competition and the game of football, and what’s even better is that Reese is an exceptional young man of character,” said Koletzky. “I really think this is a great fit for both parties and I am excited for Reese’s ture and that of the Eagles.”
Jacobs said he started playing football in the eighth grade, and had planned to play in the seventh-grade year but broke his foot.
“My biggest influencer and mentor was definitely my brother (Wren),” said Jacobs. “He helped so much when I got into high school, and playing with him was an unforgettable experience.”
Jacobs said that he likely will play as as an outside linebacker, or an inside backer for the Eagles.
Outside of sports, Jacobs enjoys mountain biking, boating, chilling with the boys and lifting.
Jacobs is a two time wrestling Class A State Champion, and is currently 27-0.
He has also been recognized as a two time All-state linebacker.
