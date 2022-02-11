Sturgis Brown’s Inhofer signs to play baseball in Arizona

STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School’s Ridge Inhofer committed to play baseball for the Thunderbirds at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, during a signing ceremony in the West gym of Sturgis Brown High School.
Inhofer said he chose Mesa because it is a beautiful area, along with some of the best competition around, and having a chance to play for historic coach Tony Cirelli.
Mesa Community College has an enrollment this year of 20,387 students.
“I’ve had a bat and glove in my hand since the day I could walk. I grew up playing baseball but never started to enjoy it until little league,” said Inhofer. “I would like to thank my little league and teeners coach, Chris Olson, as he had a huge impact on me as a young player. He was a role model in how he acted, and taught me an overwhelming amount of baseball knowledge and skills.”
Dom Bradford coached Inhofer for several years and said he is happy for Inhofer.
“He is one heck of an athlete, well deserved. He works his tail off, and to get this opportunity and take it, I look forward to see what he does,” Bradford said
Inhofer is a three-sport athlete, participating in track, baseball and basketball, and was on this year’s Homecoming Royalty. He was a member of the 2021 South Dakota High School Activites Association (SDHSAA) medley state track champions, and was named to the 2021 SDHSAA All-State baseball team.
“I am looking forward to my last high school season and to play under a new coach, and see all former players back in the program for one last summer,” Inhofer said.
