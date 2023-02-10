Gunner Rohloff, from Sturgis Brown High School, signed his letter of intent to play football at South Dakota Mines with his parents, Nate and Jane Rohloff, and brother,Garrett, and coaches, Shane Whidby, Ward Anderson, Chris Koletzky (football coach), and Derris Buus, on Friday in the West gym at the high school. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — Gunner Rohloff, a Sturgis Brown High School football player, signed his national letter of intent to play football for the SD School of Mines Hard Rockers at South Dakota Mines on Feb. 1, in the West gym at the high school.
“I chose South Dakota Mines because it felt like home, and seemed to have my type of people. I believe that Coach (Charlie) Flohr and his staff are building something quite special, and it is something I want to be part of,” Rohloff said.
Rohloff said he has chosen a career path in Metallurgical Engineering.
He had also considered Montana State and South Dakota State University for only academics.
Rohloff said he started playing football in the third grade, and his parents were definitely his biggest influencers and encouraged him to continue. He said the position he likely will be playing at college would be running back.
Chris Koletzky, the Scoopers’ head football coach, said South Dakota Mines is getting a young man that is incredibly driven to succeed.
“I’m not sure I have ever coached a kid that works harder then Gunner. His determination and spirit has been nothing short of amazing to watch,” said Koleetzky. “We are all excited for Gunner’s future and look forward to him playing on Saturday’s.”
Flohr, the Hardrockers head football coach, said Rohloff will be a great asset to the team.
“I am extremely excited to have Gunner be a part of our Hardrocker Family. He has continued to put in the work and display outstanding commitment to his future not only in football but in school. He will be a great asset to our running back room and football team,” said Flohr.
Rohloff wanted to thank several coaches for helping him.
“Thank you to coach Whidby for taking the time to help me get to camps and for being by my side during the entire recruiting process. I’d also like to thank coaches Derris and Taylor Buus for also helping me with not only the recruitment but also getting me prepared physically and mentally for games and practices,” said Rohloff. “Lastly, I’d like to thank my first-ever coach, my dad, who helped me get into the sport and drove me to be the player that I am today.”
Rohloff led the Scoopers in rushing with 883 yards, with 133 carries and had 10 touchdowns in his senior year as a Scooper.
His hobbies include, hunting, fishing, snowboarding, hiking, and disc golf.
