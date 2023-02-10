2. GUNNER.jpg

Gunner Rohloff, from Sturgis Brown High School, signed his letter of intent to play football at South Dakota Mines with his parents, Nate and Jane Rohloff, and brother,Garrett, and coaches, Shane Whidby, Ward Anderson, Chris Koletzky (football coach), and Derris Buus, on Friday in the West gym at the high school. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — Gunner Rohloff, a Sturgis Brown High School football player, signed his national letter of intent to play football for the SD School of Mines Hard Rockers at South Dakota Mines on Feb. 1, in the West gym at the high school.

“I chose South Dakota Mines because it felt like home, and seemed to have my type of people. I believe that Coach (Charlie) Flohr and his staff are building something quite special, and it is something I want to be part of,” Rohloff said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.