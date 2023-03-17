1. banks.jpg

Rachael Banks, along with her mother, Katrina Wetz, and Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown girls’ varsity coach, watch as she signs her national letter of intent to play basketball at Cairn University in Pennsylvania. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — Rachael Banks, of Sturgis Brown High School, along with her mother and coach watching on, signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Cairn University in Pennsylvania, on Wednesday in the West Gym.

Banks is planning to major in business and minor in biblical studies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.