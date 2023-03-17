Rachael Banks, along with her mother, Katrina Wetz, and Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown girls’ varsity coach, watch as she signs her national letter of intent to play basketball at Cairn University in Pennsylvania. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — Rachael Banks, of Sturgis Brown High School, along with her mother and coach watching on, signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Cairn University in Pennsylvania, on Wednesday in the West Gym.
Banks is planning to major in business and minor in biblical studies.
She chose Cairn University because of the coaching staff.
“I chose this college for the coach and the way he saw my potential from the start of the recruiting process,” said Banks. “I also considered going to BHSU for track, and competing in the triple jump and Iowa Lakes for volleyball and basketball, but felt Cairn was the best choice.”
Allen Kuiper, Cairn University women’s coach said Banks brings passion and athleticism.
“Rachael had immense ability both on and off the court. We are both proud and blessed that she chose Cairn University as her new home. She will bring athleticism, rebounding, passion and coachability to the CU Women’s Basketball program,” said Kuiper. “Enjoy your day, Rachael! You have earned this.”
Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s basketball coach said Banks has a lot of energy and is just amazing.
“Rachael really improved throughout the course of the season. She was coachable and rose up on many occasions to the challenges we gave her,” said Pool. “Rachael has an energy about her that is simply amazing. We will miss her.”
Banks has earned the Presidential Academic Award this year and has lettered in basketball the past four years and has a total of eight letters in her high school sports career.
“I started to play basketball in the first grade and I never really had a mentor when I first began playing but ,growing up and beginning to love the sport more and more, my mom was always in the gym with me to rebound and tell me how to improve the game,” said Banks. “I will always appreciate the ones that believed in me and helped me through the entire process and I am forever grateful for all of them.”
Cairn University, with 1,757 students, exists to educate students to serve Christ in the church, society, and the world as biblically minded, well-educated, and professionally competent men and women of character.
Banks said she doesn’t have much for hobbies, playing at least one sports during the school year, and during the summer, she enjoys keeping her schedule full with work and weightlifting.
