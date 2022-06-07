Sturgis Brown rodeo team earns top honors at Wall Regional Rodeo

WALL — Sturgis Brown High School’s rodeo team collected 310.5 points and earned the team title at the Wall Regional that ended Sunday. This was the first rodeo of the Southwest region’s season.
The first go-round occurred on Saturday, with the second go-round on Sunday.
Athletes receive 10 points for winning an event during a go-round, with nine points for second place, eight for third, and so on down to one point for 10th place.
Landry Haugen of Sturgis Brown emerged as the Girls’ All-Around champion. Belle Fourche’s Rance Bowden was the Boys’ All-Around winner.
Kale Crowser of New Underwood was the Boys’ Rookie champion. The Girls’ Rookie crown went to Rapid City Central’s Laramie Nutter.
Event winners and the top-10 place winners in each go-round follow. Only events with area placers are listed. Results refer to the school the athlete attends.
BAREBACK RIDING
First go-round
1 Kashton Ford (Sturgis Brown) 71 points.
Second go-round
1 Jhett Knight (Red Cloud) 71 points. Area: 2 Kashton Ford (Sturgis Brown) 66.
BAREBACK RIDING
First go-round
1 Piper Cordes (Wall) 16.050 seconds. Area: 2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 16.304, 6 Wregan Brown (Sturgis Brown) 16.790, 8 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis Brown) 16.992, 10 Jaden Erickson (Sturgis Brown) 17.049.
Second go-round
1 Piper Cordes (Wall) 16.036 seconds. Area: 2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 16.052, 5 Wregan Brown (Sturgis Brown) 16.873, 8 Taylor Price (Sturgis Brown) 17.012, 9 Annie Cuny (Sturgis Brown) 17.053.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
First go-round
1 Acelyn Brink (Harding County) 2.36 seconds. Area: 7 Wregan Brown (Sturgis Brown) 3.53.
Second go-round
1 Piper Cordes (Wall) 2.23 seconds. Area: 7 Presley Johnson (Sturgis Brown) 3.70, 9 Wregan Brown (Sturgis Brown) 4.54.
BULL RIDING
First go-round
1 Jestyn Woodward (Custer) 71 points. Area: 2 Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) 67, 3 Tel Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown) 64.
Second go-round
1 Jack Rodenbaugh (New Underwood) 73 points. Area: 4 Tel Trohkimoinen (Sturgis Brown) 60.
BOYS’ CUTTING
First go-round
1 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 72 points.
Second go-round
1 Caden Stoddard (Kadoka) 71 points. Area: 3 (tie) Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 65.
GOAT TYING
First go-round
1 Isabel Risse (Bennett County) 8.02 seconds. Area: 2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 9.22, 3 Taylor Price (Sturgis Brown) 9.53,7 Presley Johnson (Sturgis Brown) 10.85, 8 Capri Cammack (Sturgis Brown) 11.93.
Second go-round
1 Isabel Risse (Bennett County) 8.28 seconds. Area: 5 Taylor Price (Sturgis Brown) 9.82, 7 Presley Johnson (Sturgis Brown) 11.83, 8 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 12.17.
GIRLS’ CUTTING
First go-round
1 Sophia Meyer (St. Thomas More) 73 points. Area: 2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 72, 5 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis Brown) 66, 6 Taylor Price (Sturgis Brown) 65.5.
Second go-round
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 70 points. Other area: 2 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis Brown) 67.5, 6 Taylor Price 61.
POLE BENDING
First go-round
1 T Merrill (Wall) 21.386 seconds. Area: 3 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 21.640.
Second go-round
1 Piper Cordes (Wall) 21.327 seconds. Area: 3 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 21.837, 5 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis Brown) 22.314.
REINED COW HORSE
First go-round
1 (tie) Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 141.5 points.
Second go-round
1 Chase Brunsch (Hay Springs, Neb.) 142 points. Area: 3 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 138.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
First go-round
1 Traylin Martin (Sturgis Brown) 71 points. Other Area: 2 Jackson Ford (Sturgis Brown) 68, 5 Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) 55.
Second go-round
1 (tie) Traylin Martin (Sturgis Brown) and Jackson Ford (Sturgis Brown) both 69 points. Other area: 3 Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) 64.
STEER WRESTLING
First go-round
1 Teagan Gourneau (Lyman) 4.07 seconds. Area: 2 Jackson Ford (Sturgis Brown) 7.13.
Second go-round
1 Teagan Gourneau (Lyman) 5.30 seconds. Area: 3 Jackson Ford (Sturgis Brown) 7.45.
TEAM ROPING
First go-round
1 Bodey Waln (Western Christian) and Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 7.64 seconds. Other area: 6 Sierra Hilgenkamp (Wall) and Traylin Martin (Sturgis Brown) 13.39, 9 Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) and Gabe Glines (Cody-Kilgore) 16.62.
Second go-round
1 T Merrill (Wall) and Cade Hammerstrom (New Underwood) 7.65 seconds. Area: 4 Bodey Waln (Western Christian) and Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 14.01, 7 Traylin Martin (Sturgis Brown) and Sierra Hilgenkamp (Wall) 19.93, 9 Ryle Miller (Sturgis Brown) and Cason Sabers (Sturgis Brown) 26.99, 10 Isabel Risse (Bennett County) and Sidney Peterson (Sturgis Brown) 39.99.
TIE DOWN ROPING
First go-round
1 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 10.99 seconds. Other area: Cason Sabers (Sturgis Brown) 11.52.
Second go-round
1 Kale Crowser (New Underwood) 10.13 seconds. Area: 3 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 11.56, 6 Traylin Martin (Sturgis Brown) 12.47.
Southwest Regional rodeo action continues this weekend in New Underwood.
