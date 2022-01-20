Sturgis Brown JV wrestlers split triangular

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers junior varsity wrestling team hosted a triangular with the Douglas Patriots and the Rapid City Central Cobblers Tuesday, at the East Gym, in Sturgis.
The Scoopers took down the Patriots, 52-15, with eight pins, one major decision and lost three matches.
The Cobblers squeaked out the dual win, 49-40, over Sturgis Brown with nine wins compared to the Scoopers six pins and one major decision.
The Scoopers had four undefeated wrestlers during the duals.
Cade Willnerd, 3-0, and Zhoel Irion, Chase Temple, and Kash Krogman, were all 2-0.
The Scoopers are in action Thursday, hosting Thunder Basin and Campbell County, Wyo.
Sturgis Brown JV results follow.
Sturgis Brown 52 Douglas Patriots 15
106: Jace Thurman (STBR) over Carson Mitchell (DOUG) (Fall 4:53)
106: Ephraim Brant (STBR) over Carson Mitchell (DOUG) (Fall 3:57)
113: Gage Studer (STBR) over Tagen Carter (DOUG) (Fall 1:37)
113: Tagen Carter (DOUG) over Tarver Zebroski (STBR) (Fall 4:24)
120: Alejandro Martinez (DOUG) over Barrett Patterson (STBR) (Dec 5-0)
120: Alejandro Martinez (DOUG) over Manny Jaramillo (STBR) (Fall 3:08)
126: Ayden Hopkins (STBR) over Skye Marvin (DOUG) (Fall 1:27)
132: Cade Willnerd (STBR) over Malachi Maseman (DOUG) (MD 11-3)
132: Zhoel Irion (STBR) over Skye Marvin (DOUG) (Fall 2:19)
138: Kalvin Ketelsen (STBR) over Malachi Maseman (DOUG) (Fall 1:34)
145: Kash Krogman (STBR) over Jacob Carroll (DOUG) (Fall 3:30)
152: Dawson Inhofer (STBR) over Nyal Moninger (DOUG) (Fall 2:27)
145: Chase Temple (STBR) over Nyal Moninger (DOUG) (Fall 0:50)
Rapid City Central 49 Sturgis Brown 40
106: Jagar McCarthy (RCC) over Cody Jones (STBR) (Fall 1:44)
113: Connor Salazar (RCC) over Gage Studer (STBR) (Fall 5:36)
113: Connor Salazar (RCC) over Tarver Zebroski (STBR) (Dec 8-2)
120: Barrett Patterson (STBR) over Dalton Rostad (RCC) (Fall 1:38)
120: Dalton Rostad (RCC) over Manny Jaramillo (STBR) (Fall 3:56)
120: Luther Morrison (RCC) over Barrett Patterson (STBR) (Fall 5:29)
126: Manny Jaramillo (STBR) over Jett Rieb (RCC) (Fall 3:35)
126: Luther Morrison (RCC) over Ayden Hopkins (STBR) (Fall 3:29)
132: Cade Willnerd (STBR) over Jaxon Jung (RCC) (MD 13-3)
132: Zhoel Irion (STBR) over Tyler Besmer (RCC) (Fall 1:24)
132: Jaxon Jung (RCC) over Zhoel Irion (STBR) (Inj. [time])
132: Cade Willnerd (STBR) over Tyler Besmer (RCC) (Fall 2:28)
145: Kash Krogman (STBR) over Joseph Lee Samali (RCC) (Fall 0:56)
145: Chase Temple (STBR) over Richard Trujillo (RCC) (Fall 5:13)
152: Richard Trujillo (RCC) over Dawson Inhofer (STBR) (MD 11-1)
195: Tim Lipp (RCC) over Gunnar Sarkela (STBR) (Fall 2:10)
