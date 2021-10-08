STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School Cheer and Dance Invitational meet featured seven dance and four cheer teams, all competing for top honors, Thursday at the west gym in Sturgis.
Taking first place in the cheer competition was Rapid City Central with 148.5 points followed by Belle Fourche with 124, Sturgis Brown taking third.
In the hip hop dance competition, Rapid City Central took top honors with 158.5 points followed by Sturgis Brown with 120.5 points for second place.
Jazz competition was won by Rapid City Stevens with 152 points and Douglas/St. Thomas More took second place with 147 points.
In the dance pom division, Rapid City Central won with 164 points followed by Rapid City Stevens.
Sixty-four athletes from seven teams competed in the dance competition and sixty-nine in cheer.
The season is heating up with area teams preparing for the Black Hills Conference meet on October 14 at Spearfish and then the state competition for Class AA on October 23 at Brandon Valley.
