STURGIS — The second annual Sturgis Brown Scoopers wrestling mom’s and team hosted the drive thru spaghetti feed on Wednesday at the community center. This year meal featured spaghetti, salad and a bun and once again the five dollar meal deal ‘sold out’ according to the teams facebook page.
Velvet Ketelsen, the event organizer, talked about the goal of the fund raiser and what the funds are used for.
“The Sturgis wrestling mom’s cooked and served a complete spaghetti dinner for five dollars and the funds raised will go toward the year end banquet, gifts, and that is when we celebrate the season,” said Ketelsen. “Our goal was to fix 400 meals and we are well over that amount, roughly 450 meals, and we had a couple very large donations helped us make around $2,800,” said Ketelsen.
