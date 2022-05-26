STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School scholarship and awards program netted seniors over $426,000 during the ceremony held Friday at the West gym, in Sturgis.
The scholarships and awards were provided by 51 organizations, businesses, charitable trusts and memorials.
Seven Build Dakota scholarships were presented by Andrew Kapelewski for students attending Western Dakota Tech (WDT) and Lake Area Technical College (LATC) including Buck Fickbohm for $22,645, Brock Foster $29,817, Londin Harwood $27,115, Kody Komes $29,456, Reese Ludwick $13,935, Mercedes Starkweather $17,520 and Taylor Weisz for $25,624.
White letter honor athletes were honored and presented to Braden Temple, Ridge Inhofer, Ray Henderson, and Konner Berndt.
Three sport athletes for the Scoopers this year were also honored at the awards ceremony and included Sidney Peterson, Lexi Long, Tatum Ligtenberg, Torre Buus, Braden Temple and Konner Berndt.
