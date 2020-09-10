Sturgis Brown girls’ soccer wins; boys’ tie STM

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School girls’ soccer team defeated St. Thomas More 3-1, while the Scooper boys’ tied the Cavaliers 2-2, in high school soccer action, Tuesday night, in Sturgis.
In the girls’ contest, the Lady Scoopers rallied in the second half of the game, scoring three goals in just over eight minutes, to take the game 3-1.
“Being off on a long holiday weekend, it’s tough to get a rhythm going and get the train started again,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Brown’s girls’ head soccer coach. “It took us a good half or even a little more to get back on track. I give a lot of credit to St. Thomas More, as they came ready to play and they took it to us in the first half,” Fitzpatrick added.
St. Thomas More took the early lead when Erica Howard scored on a penalty kick just four minutes into the game taking the score 1-0.
The Lady Scoopers struggled in the first half with only four shots at goal.
Scoring for Sturgis Brown was Sawyer Dennis, Chaylen Murphey, and Emilee Willey, with one goal each.
Fitzpatrick talked about scoring three goals in less than eight minutes.
“That was just momentum, once we one goal on the score board, then our other shots just go in, it’s all based on pressure on the ball,” Fitzpatrick said.
The Lady Scoopers are now 3-3 on the season, and will host Douglas Thursday, in Sturgis.
The Sturgis boys’ soccer team battled to a 2-2 tie against the St. Thomas More.s.
“Offensively we had numerous opportunities to attack but fell short when it came to finishing,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Brown’s boys’ head soccer coach. “We continue to move the ball well but have been struggling with our shooting.”
Scoring for Sturgis Brown was Kaidyn Meyers and Jax Schuster.
The Scoopers had a total of shots at the goal.
“Overall, I would say we played ok, We made too many errors and just fell into a trap when our passing or defense wasn’t clicking. Thankfully with our play being below our expectations, we were able to still come out with a tie,” Louder said.
The Scoopers are now 2-3-1 on the season, and will host Douglas Thursday, in Sturgis.
