Sturgis Brown girls record soccer win

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.