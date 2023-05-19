Sturgis Brown girls’ golf hosts West River Classic May 19, 2023 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Sturgis Brown’s Rylee Speidel chips out of the rough during Tuesday’s West River Classic girls’ golf event at the Boulder Canyon Golf Club, in Sturgis.Pioneer photo by Jason Gross Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Jason GrossBlack Hills PioneerSTURGIS — The Sturgis Brown girls’ golf team hosted Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central, and Douglas on Tuesday’s first and only day of the West River Classic. Lilly Heisinger of Sturgis Brown fired a nine-hole 44 and emerged with medalist honors.Teammates Sam Teigen (55), Mariah Muchow (55), Rylee Speidel (60), Alisha Solaas (62), and Hailey Condon (72) helped the Scoopers finish second in the team standings at 214.“We didn’t really play too bad,” Sturgis Brown head coach Steve Keszler said.He added that Heisinger’s round included a couple of birdies, and Muchow also enjoyed a solid round.Rapid City Stevens claimed the team crown at 210. Douglas and Rapid City Central did not have enough players to turn in a team score.The West River Classic traditionally features two holes of golf at various courses. Second-round play was originally set for Thursday, but that event will not be held. To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Hydrography Literature Art Sports Golf × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFlagship Rocksino by Hard Rock coming to DeadwoodJack receives his wishHigh water damages area roads, surveys underwaySpearfish man sentenced in assault caseStructure fire on Tilford RoadRanching a big business but also a family traditionLead commissioners push for short-term rental moratoriumFlooding closes road over False Bottom CreekLBNF excavation at Sanford Lab on schedule for June 2024 completionWilliams selected as the new Spearfish High School principal Images CommentedGeorge Clooney thinks Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg 'regret' Ocean's Eleven snub (1)Thursday night crash with plow causes injuries (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.