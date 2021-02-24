SPEARFISH — Spearfish ended its varsity girls’ basketball regular season Tuesday evening by dropping a 53-49 decision to Sturgis Brown, at the Spearfish High School gym.
“In the second half, we didn’t move the ball as well as we did in the first half,” said Spearfish head coach Eric Lappe, whose team led 28-20 at the break. “Defensively, we just put them at the line way too much.”
The home standing Spartans led 11-7 after the first quarter and led by as many as 10 points (22-12) in the second quarter on a Maria Bouman field goal.
Sturgis Brown cut the margin to 24-19 when Kaylee Whatley connected from 3-point range. Spearfish scored four of the next five points for its 28-20 halftime edge.
“We did a really good job in the first half,” Lappe said in describing the Spartans’ efforts. “We played really good help defense and limited their (Scoopers’) shots at the free throw line.”
Stella Marcus made two free throws to put the Spartans ahead 32-22 in the third period. Reese Ludwick and Whatley combined for Sturgis Brown’s next nine points, with Whatley’s jump shot pulling the Scoopers within 32-31.
Erin Rotert’s jump shot kept Spearfish ahead 34-31. Ludwick netted two free throws as the Scoopers stayed within 34-33 at the break.
Lappe said Spearfish panicked a bit towards the end of the third quarter and did not react well to certain situations.
Sturgis Brown used a 5-2 run to start the fourth quarter. Megan Petrocco’s field goal put the Scoopers ahead 38-36.
The teams were tied at 38, 40, 42, and 45. Marcus’ two free throws gave Spearfish a 47-45 lead, but Tatum Ligtenberg (3-point field goal) and Whatley (layup) put Sturgis Brown up 50-47 with one minute to go.
Spearfish cut the margin to 50-49 on Anna Engen’s inside basket with 41 seconds left. Ligtenberg and Petrocco combined for three free throws in the final 13 seconds for the 53-49 win.
Marcus notched 15 points for Spearfish, which ends the regular season at 7-12. Bouman chipped in with nine points.
Whatley scored 21 points to pace the Scoopers, now 8-11. Ludwick contributed 10 points.
Sturgis Brown head coach Jordan Proefrock used the phrase “over the hump” to describe this victory. She said the Scoopers did not play to their ability in the teams’ first meeting (a 46-33 loss on Jan. 19), and the team needed a while to bounce back.
“We knew this was going to be a rivalry game. We knew it was going to come down to the end,” Proefrock said. She added practice sessions focused on staying together and listening to her from the bench.
Proefrock said Sturgis Brown was able to run some quick hits in the second half and get shooters shots that were in rhythm. She praised Ludwick, Petrocco, Makayla Keffeler, and Whatley for their efforts.
Sturgis Brown will end its regular season Friday, Feb. 26, at Rapid City Stevens.
Spearfish will return to the court on Friday, March 5, when the class AA SoDak 16 event determines who will qualify for the state tournament. Matchups and sites will be announced at a later date.
