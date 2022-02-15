Sturgis Brown girls defeat Hot Springs

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown girls’ varsity basketball team rolled past the Hot Springs, 61-22, on Friday in Sturgis.
“This was a big win for us; we performed fairly close to the game goals we set. We were definitely more confident and relaxed,” said Jordan Proefrock, the Lady Scoopers’ head coach. “We got a lot of different players in the game, and it was good for us following the difficult game at Spearfish.”
“This win will help and be a good momentum boost for us, going into our next game against one of the best teams in the state,” Proefrock added.
Hot Springs’ Brooke Harkless opened the scoring, and Rachel Rickenbach also scored early in the quarter to put the Bison ahead 4-2.
That was the last lead for Hot Springs, as the Scoopers led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Bison were held to four points in the second, with the Scoopers’ defense holding the Bison to four shots. The Scoopers outscored the Bison 19-4 in the second, leaving the score 34-12 at half time.
Seven Scoopers scored 18 points in the third quarter, and the aggressive defense held the Bison to four points.
Sturgis had 11 players score during the win.
“Our goal was to hold them to 20 points, so we made defense our priority, and then our offense comes, far better and far smother, again, our main focus and priority today,” Proefrock said.
Leading the scoring for the Scoopers was Kaylee Whatley with 15 points, with Kenna Goebel and Reese Ludwick each adding eight points.
The Scoopers shot 21 of 64 for 30% from the field and 60% from the free throw line, committed nine turnovers, and had 30 rebounds.
Whatley scored in every quarter and had eight rebounds.
“I think we did really well as a team. I went into the game wanting to have a lot of confidence because that has been what was lacking in the last game,” Whatley said.
“We came with a lot of energy, confidence, more positive, and if something did not go our way, we just let it go and kept working harder, and that is what helped us get the win. We were really just moving; we were looking for the ball and going for steals. That is what we wanted, and that is what we accomplished,” Whatley added.
The Bison were led in scoring by Maggie Pruess with seven points, followed by Alyssa Koffler and Rickenbach with four points each. The Bison shot 10 of 27 for 37% from the field, collected 18 rebounds, and committed 31 turnovers.
The Scoopers move to 4-13 on the season and will host Red Cloud on Thursday in the west gym.
