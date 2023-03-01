1. boys bb.jpg

The Scoopers Ryan Heinert, right, shoots a 3-pointer over top of Douglas Landon Cast, in a game Monday, in Sturgis. Heinert had four 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished the game with 12 points as Sturgis Brown won easily, 61-35.

Pioneer photo

by Tim Potts

STURGIS — Sturgis Brown got a big win, 61-35, over the Douglas Patriots, Monday night, in Sturgis.

“We knew that Douglas had something to play for, if they win they are in, and we knew that they would give it their best shot, but we are defending as well as anyone around and our guys really did a great job in the first half.  Nine of their 14 points in the first half were free throws,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach.

