The Scoopers Ryan Heinert, right, shoots a 3-pointer over top of Douglas Landon Cast, in a game Monday, in Sturgis. Heinert had four 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished the game with 12 points as Sturgis Brown won easily, 61-35.
STURGIS — Sturgis Brown got a big win, 61-35, over the Douglas Patriots, Monday night, in Sturgis.
“We knew that Douglas had something to play for, if they win they are in, and we knew that they would give it their best shot, but we are defending as well as anyone around and our guys really did a great job in the first half. Nine of their 14 points in the first half were free throws,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach.
Both teams got off to a slow start offensively.
Douglas’ Jesse Hand drained a long 3-pointer with nearly 3:20 off the clock in the first quarter, to put the Patriots on top. 3-0.
Dysen Peterson scored first for Sturgis Brown with 4:18 left in the opening quarter.
Owen Cass attempted a 3-point shot at the buzzer, and was fouled.
He made all three shots and the score at the end of the first quarter the Scoopers led 11-7.
Sturgis Brown’s Ryan Heinert made four 3-pointers in the second quarter, to jump -start a 19-0 run, allowing Sturgis Brown to lead 37-14 at the half.
The Patriots offense struggled in the third quarter, with Jacob Blaisure scoring the only two-points of the quarter, while the Scoopers scored 13 points in the third, to lead 50-16 going into the final eight minutes of play.
Douglas outscored the Scoopers 19-11, but the Scoopers went on to win easily, 61-35.
Travis Miller, the Patriots coach talked about his team’s performance. “When Owen (Cass) drew the foul on the 3-point shot at the end of the quarter, the momentum changed and we picked a bad night not to shot the ball very well,” said Miller. “A lot of credit to Sturgis on their defense. We had trouble getting a really good shot, and they knocked down some and we didn’t. Lots of credit to them, and we wish them the best of luck going into the playoffs.”
Three Scoopers were in double figures, led by Heinert with 15 points, Cass with 14 points, and Peterson with 12 points.
Sturgis had 34 rebounds and turned the ball over 10 times.
The Scoopers shot 19 of 45 from the field for 42%, and they were six of 15 on 3-pointers.
Peterson, a senior for the Scoopers, talked about his final home regular season game.
“The game went good, we needed the win to get the momentum for the SoDak 16 tournament, and it feels good to go out like that in the West gym,” said Peterson.
Douglas was led in scoring by Jessie Hand with 16 points, and Divis ended with eight points.
The Patriots hot 11 of 49 from the field for 22%, and they were two of 24 on 3-point attempts.
Saturday, Sturgis Brown (10-9) travels to Sioux Falls Roosevelt (12-8) for the So Dak 16 playoffs.
Tip off is set for 2 p.m. The winner advances to the Class AA state tournament, March 16-18, at the Monument Summit Arena, in Rapid City.
“In order for us to get a playoff ‘W’ on Saturday, it looks like we will play Roosevelt or Brandon Valley, so our boys will need to keep fighting and we are getting better, we are filling in our roles,” said Buus. “ Ryan (Heinert) had a nice game, and our big guys played well on the inside and facilitated on the perimeter. It is all about defense and rebounding, and if we do that well I like our chances on Saturday.”
