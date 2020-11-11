STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School football team ended the regular season with a 5-4 record and hosted the first round playoff game against the Huron Tigers.
The Tigers scored early and the Scoopers rallied in the fourth and scored twice, but just came up short, losing 20-14.
“At the beginning of the season, we met as a team, camped at Dalton Lake and set three team goals which included being the conference champs, being over .500 on the season, and winning at least one playoff game,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head football coach. “We came up short on this years goals and that was disappointing, not winning the conference as well as losing the first round playoff game, that hurt, but we were over 500.”
Koletzky just completed his fifth season as Scoopers head coach, and said he was pleased with the season.
“Overall, I was pleased with the season and the effort of our boys, and I think they had a season that they were proud of and that is what you want as a coach. The team really came together and really pushed to get better towards the end of the season,” Koletzky said.
The Scoopers will lose 10 seniors, including, Kaden Phillips, Remington Sankey, Brodie Eisenbraun, Sanden Graham, Wren Jacobs, Kaden Nelson, Talon Elshere, Jarrod Duran, Ben Eberhard, and Morgan Patrick.
“Sanden Graham, broke out and was one of the bigger offensive threats in Class AA,” said Koletzky.
Graham said the season went better than expected.
“Overall, the season went a lot better than I was expecting. There were a lot of big shoes that had to be filled and they were filled really well,” Graham said. “The last game was tough, and it was sad to see the defeat on everyone’s faces after we worked so hard all season. But we gave it a good run and had a great season and really left a positive impact on the Sturgis Brown football program. “
Graham said the Scoopers were overlooked this season.
“We came into the season not being recognized and being underrated but at the end of the season we were a threat to most teams and gained some respect from the other side of the state,” Graham said
Koletzky talked about Talon Elshere, a senior linebacker and running back.
“He is just one of those kids you will miss, his competitiveness, his smile, and how he loved to play the game, loved the physical nature of the game, he loved to hit.”
Elshere credited Coach Koletzky for a lot of the team’s success this year.
“I want to credit my success to Coach Koletzky because the amount of work he put in for each game to put our defense in the best spot to succeed and this was a big reason we did as well as we did.” Elshere said.
Both Graham and Elshere talked about their teammates.
“Teammates, oh gosh, I’m going to miss all of them after practicing with a team for all summer and all fall, you start to build a relationship and relationship that will never be broken and I will miss that,” said Graham.
“I wouldn’t have wanted a different group of seniors to play with. Those guys are like brothers to me and all the memories that were made since seventh grade are unbeatable, it was great career,” said Elshere. “I think that my favorite memory for me was when we beat Mitchell on homecoming and that people thought we were the underdogs and to come out and beat them on our field was probably the best feeling I’ve had in my football career.”
Leading the Scoopers in rushing this season was Wren Jacobs with 114 carries for 396 yards, and scoring three touchdowns.
He was followed by Talon Elshere with 36 carries for 196 yards, and three touchdowns. Kaden Phillips, had 37 carries for 133 yards and four touchdowns.
Quarterback Owen Cass completed 84 for 155 passes for 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Sanden Graham, led the receptions with 39 for 722 yards and seven touchdowns. Kaden Phillips had 21 fcatchesor 376 yards and five touchdowns, follow by Kaden Nelson with 14 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
The Scoopers leading tackler on defense was Reece Jacobs with 113 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was followed by Talon Elshere with 82 tackles, 42 solo tackles, two sacks, and three fumble recoveries. Wren Jacobs had 68 tackles and two sacks.
Brodie Eisenbraun was three of four for field goals attempted and 11 of 14 in extra points.
Eisenbraun punted 42 times and averaged 35 yards per punt on the season. Dom Smith, a junior, was seven of eight in converting extra points.
Koletzky talked about the future outlook of the Scooper football team. He said there is a probability that 17 juniors moving up to fill starting positions next season.
“Athletes are going to prepare and get themselves stronger and will fill in those roles of this year’s seniors, but you just never know, we had our exit meetings this week and we talk to every player about how do we raise the bar for next season, we really aren’t taking any time off, it is back to the weight room, Koletzky said.
He added the biggest challenge wil be replacing some of the senior players.
“We did lose some athleticism this year and we have to find ways to replace that, but we have a great quarterback coming back, Owen Cass, and he will make kids better on offense, and our offensive line will just keep improving,” Koletzky said.
The football team’s awards banquet is Monday, Nov. 23, at the Sturgis Community Center.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.