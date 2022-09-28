Sturgis Brown football falls to STM Cavaliers 20-10

RAPID CITY — The St. Thomas More (STM) Cavaliers defeated the Sturgis Scoopers, 20-10 Friday night, in Rapid City.
“We told the guys all week that it would come down to a couple plays, STM is a team that is not going to hand you anything, they are very well coached, disciplined, and it did come down to a couple plays as we thought,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head football coach. “We did stop the run on defense and that was good, and we moved the ball in the first drive, we just have some things that we have to focus on, the one percent better each day and turn the plays around that didn’t go our way.”
Sturgis Brown opened the scoring with a 25-yard field goal from Sully Jost following an eight minute drive by the Scoopers, and that would be the only score in the first quarter.
With just over three minutes left in the first half, St. Thomas More’s Matthew Larson scored from one-yard out, and with the point after kick, the Cavaliers took a 7-3 lead into half time.
Sturgis Brown’s Owen Cass connected with Tyan Buus on a 21-yard pass for a touchdown with six minutes left in the third quarter. The point after touchdown was good, and the Scoopers led 10-7 going into the final 12 minutes of play.
The fourth quarter scoring was all Cavaliers.
They got a a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jon Paul Sullivan to Matthew Larson, the point after was missed, and then Easton Ogle had an interception and ran it back for a touchdown. The point after kick was good, as the Caviliers held on to win 20-10.
“Our defense hung in there, stopped the fun pretty early and did a decent job adjusting, but you can’t give up a third and 20 knowing they are throwing, and then they get a touchdown late in the fourth quarter,” said Koletzky. “We will look a the film and see where the mistake happened and learn from it, it is frustrating because the two teams are pretty equal, and as a coach you take the loss personal. We need to do a better job to get these kids ready and finish games.”
The Scoopers fall to 2-3 on the season and will travel on Friday to Tea to play the Titans.
Scoopers: 248 total yards.
Rushing yards: 24 rushes for 91 yards
Gunner Rohloff - 10 Rushes for 41 yards
Passing: Owen Cass - 11/28 for 157 yards and 1 touchdown
Receiving: Reese Jacobs - four catches for 63 yards Tyan Buus - three catches for 37 yards (21-yd TD catch from Cass)
Turnover: One Interception (1:07 left, 56-yd TD INT return for Easton Ogle)
Penalties: Seven for 70 yards
St. Thomas More: 214 total yards
Rushing: 28 for 54 yards
Matthew Larson - 15 rushes for 40-yds (1 yard touchdown run)
Passing: 13 for 21, 160 yards
Sullivan - 9 of 15 for 132 yds (55 yard touchdown pass to Larson) McLeod - 4 for 6, 28 yards
(0) comments
