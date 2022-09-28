Sturgis Brown football falls to STM Cavaliers 20-10

Jake Vliem, Sturgis, fights for the ball against Matthew Larson, of STM, during the game on Friday at Rapid City.

RAPID CITY — The St. Thomas More (STM) Cavaliers defeated the Sturgis Scoopers, 20-10 Friday night, in Rapid City.

“We told the guys all week that it would come down to a couple plays, STM is a team that is not going to hand you anything, they are very well coached, disciplined, and it did come down to a couple plays as we thought,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head football coach.  “We did stop the run on defense and that was good, and we moved the ball in the first drive, we just have some things that we have to focus on, the one percent better each day and turn the plays around that didn’t go our way.”

