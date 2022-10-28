PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers fell to the number one seeded Pierre Governors, 42-14, in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Thursday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.

“The Pierre team is just a different beast even from last year, but you can not start out a game with a kick return for a touchdown, and those type of things,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head football coach.  “You just have to come out and be ready to play right away. Our kids fought, and it was not a lack of effort, just an execution deal at times.”

