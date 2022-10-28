PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers fell to the number one seeded Pierre Governors, 42-14, in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Thursday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
“The Pierre team is just a different beast even from last year, but you can not start out a game with a kick return for a touchdown, and those type of things,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head football coach. “You just have to come out and be ready to play right away. Our kids fought, and it was not a lack of effort, just an execution deal at times.”
On the opening kickoff, Jayden Wiebe, of Pierre, ran the ball 85-yards for a touchdown, and with the extra point the Governors led 7-0.
Sturgis Brown went three and out and Pierre’s Brecken Krueger, would run 31-yards for a touchdown, followed by a touchdown run by Jack Merkwan, giving Pierre a 21-0lead after one quarter of play.
Sturgis Brown’s Jake Vliem Spicked off a pass from Lincoln Kienholz, that later set up a touchdown run by Gunner Rohloff, cutting the Pierre lead to 21-7.
Pierre scored three more times in the second quarter and led comfortably, 42-7, at the intermission.
Neither team scored in the third quarter and the score remained 42-7 in favor of Pierre.
Owen Cass threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Vliem early in the fourth quarter and with the extra point to make it 42-14, but that would be the final score of the game, as Pierre held on for the win and advanced the quarterfinals of the Class AA playoffs.
“I am proud of how our kids came out and proud of the senior class and the effort they gave their teammates and they set a standard of what we look for as coaches,” said Koletzky. “What is really difficult about this game is this is the last time we will have this group of kids together on the field and that is what is really tough.”
Vliem, a Scooper senior, had two interceptions and caught a touchdown pass from Cass.
“Jake (Vliem) had a heck of a game, dropping in those spots when you are six feet eight and was in the right spots where he needed to be, and had some good plays on the run game,” Koletzky said.
(0) comments
