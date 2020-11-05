STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers’ cross country teams ended the season at the state Class AA meet in Rapid City, with the boys taking eighth place, and the girls ending up with 13th place.
“We started the season with a goal of winning conference and getting on the podium in the top 6 at the state meet on the boys’ side and on the girls’ team we were slightly in a rebuilding mode,” said Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head cross country coach. “When we started the season we didn’t even have quite enough girls to fill an entire squad, but with some late additions and a few more from the middle school we continued to grow into a competitive team.”
Proefrock said the girls’ state meeet was highlighted by an individual medalist in seventh grader. Iris Zylstra. The Scooper did not quite accomplish all of their goals but came very close as the boys team did win the Black Hills Conference (BHC) and the girls earned third. “An added highlight was Brady Buchholz, Taylor Tobias, Traeton Monahan, and Josie Kaufman earned Academic All-State honors this season, they are incredible student-athletes,” Proefrock said.
The injury bug wasn’t too bad this year, however the Covid rules, regulations, and quarantines didn’t make for a smooth fall. “Our biggest loss was, Jessica Matthew, she was a conference medalist a year ago and wasn’t able to compete much this year,” said Proefrock.
Ray Henderson was competing at the state meet in the top 15 when he lost his shoe. Henderson completed the race and ended up in 58th place with a time of 18:06:38.
“Ray is an incredibly tough kid with a positive attitude. His shoe hung on for a little bit but then ended up kicked off and lost it in the snow. He was running phenomenal about halfway through the race and looking to be a likely medalist at that point. I am very disappointed for him, he is a great kid that was really going after it for his team,” said Proefrock.
The weather conditions at the state meet were a cool 35 degrees and light snow flurries, but the athletes competed as though the conditions weren’t a factor. “They were mentally tough and prepared for the conditions,” Proefrock said.
The Scoopers will lose six seniors: Brady Buchholz, Taylor Tobias, Traeton Monahan, Logan DeSersa, Haley Ferguson and Josie Kaufman.
“We will miss all of these seniors tremendously. Brady, Taylor, Josie, and Haley have been part of our program all four years at the high school and in the middle school as well. They have run many miles and truly have been foundational leaders for this team. We could always count on all these seniors to work hard and set a great example for our young and growing team. Again, we will miss them all very much!” Proefrock commented.
Traeton Monahan, senior runner talked about the state meet and his last race as a Scooper. “It was pretty cold and icy but I did ok. With this being my last race, it is kind of sad, it is over and I knew it would eventually come, and I am really glad the team finished strong. I couldn’t have had a better bunch of teammates,” Monahan added.
“I started cross country my freshman year of high school and made it all the way through to senior year. It’s bittersweet to be done because I miss going to practice and talking to my teammates, but it feels nice to have completed that part of high school,” said Josie Kaufman, senior runner. “We have a really special friendship that makes cross country so much fun and memorable,” she added.
Stepping into leadership roles next season will be this year’s Juniors, Ray Henderson and Jessica Matthew.
Proefrock talked about the future and looks to maintain their improvement and their growth in 2021. Many of the boys have already lamented as to what they are going to do for next year and they have unfinished business. The boys team was extremely happy with their successes but they want even more. The girls team is looking forward to next year as well. They will be a very young team that has tremendous potential.
