STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown varsity boys’ soccer team fell to the Rapid City Central Cobblers, 5-0, Thursday at Woodle Field, in Sturgis.
“I thought the first 30 minutes of the game, we outplayed them. Our placing was better, our passing was better, defense and movement, everything was better,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Brown’s head coach.
“Then we had a bad throw in that turned into a turnover and a goal, and we just put ourselves in a hole,” Louder added.
The Scoopers lost ball possession twice due to throw-ins early in the game.
“The players thought it was correct, maybe just a little slow, but it is the referee’s call and it wasn’t as clean as it should be,” said Louder.
The Cobblers scored twice in the first half with nine minutes left in the half and came back 47 seconds later and scored again, giving the Cobblers a 2-0 halftime lead.
The Cobblers came out of halftime and scored with eight minutes off the clock, then again, one minute later and the final goal came with 49 seconds left in the game, taking the win, 5-0.
The Scoopers had nine shots at the goal, and the Cobblers had 18.
“Christian Lemcke played fantastic in the first half and most of the second half until he was subbed out. He has an injury, so the fact that he is able to make these athletic saves is pretty amazing,” said Louder.
“Our backup keeper, Landon Hook, came in and had five fantastic saves under pressure. That is a hard thing to do if you don’t play varsity and you get pulled up,” Louder said.
The Cobblers are now 2-3-2 on the season and face Rapid City Stevens next week.
Sturgis Brown is 1-4 on the season and will travel to Rapid City Stevens today, for an 11 a.m. contest.
