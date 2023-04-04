STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team ended the 2022-2023 season, 10-10, and fell to two-time State AA champions Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 54-40, in the SoDak 16 playoffs.
Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s head coach, talked about the team’s performance this season.
“Overall the season went well. We came up a little short of our goal, but we did a nice job of finishing the regular season. We had a couple key injuries this year which hurt a bit, but our kids really played hard and battled all year long. It was a very enjoyable year with these young men,” Buus said.
Leading the Scoopers in scoring was Ryan Heinert with 252 points for the season, averaging 12.6 points per game, with 104 rebounds, and 23 assists.
Dysen Peterson followed in scoring with 197 points, and 85 rebounds.
Jake Vliem scored 155 points, and had176 rebounds.
The Scoopers shot 24% on three pointers (89 of 364), and 37% from the field (347 of 936).
Sturgis Brown was led in assists by Gavin Ligtenberg with 28, Jake Vliem with 26, and Tyan Buus with 24.
“These young men are very unselfish; they are good friends, and they really are truly excited for each others success. They played very well together all season long,” said Buus.
The Scoopers focused on taking care of the ball this season, but were still plagued with 257 turnovers on the season, which averaged 12.9 per game.
“We did a much better job this year of taking care of the basketball this year. At times we turned the ball over but not for direct baskets for the other team,” said Buus. “Those are the turnovers that are killers and this year we did a much better job of being aggressive but smart and if we turned it over it was because we attacked the basket or tried to make a play for our basketball team. We were very good this year limiting careless turnovers.”
Buus said the team met most of its preseason goals.
“We felt we could be a top 8-10 seed this year and we were. We finished .500 and I felt coming into the season with injury to a returning starter we could win anywhere from 10 to 13 games this year depending on match ups. We accomplished that,” said Buus. “We finished third in the Black Hills Conference (BHC) to St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian. We felt we had a chance to win the conference. We also played our best basketball at the end of the season, and that was a goal for us.”
Buus said he encouraged the team to keep playing in the off season.
“We will need our young kids to play a lot of basketball in the off season. We lose a good group of seniors that will be missed immensely in our program, not just basketball but leaders on and off the court,” Buus said. “We expect guys like Tyan (Buus) and Ryan (Heinert) to take that leadership role this next year. Tyan has been part of this varsity program since coming in as a freshman and he will need to lead us and continue the work these seniors have done over the last few years.”
Buus said next year’s team will rely heavilyon its underclassmen.
“Our group of underclassmen will need to step up and assist with that as well. I expect us to build on the success of this years team and we will look different from an X’s and O’s perspective but the philosophy will be the same,” said Buus.” We need to defend our tails off and take care of the basketball. Play together, be a complete team that plays well together. Feed off each other’s energy and and out work all of our opponents. I felt this year’s team did that very well, we defended and rebounded very well and that was key to our success this year.”
This season the Scoopers had eight seniors; Connor Cruickshank, Ligtenberg, Cale Jolley, Isaiah Miller, Ben Miller, Vliem, Peterson, and Owen Cass.
The Scoopers improved to a 10-10 record, improving from 6-15 last season during the 2the 21-22 basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.