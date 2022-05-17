BELLE FOURCHE — Sturgis Brown rode a 10-run first inning and downed Belle Fourche 15-9 in a high school baseball game played Saturday at the Black Hills Roundup complex.
“It was really great to get that lead early,” said Bryn Biancalana, Sturgis Brown’s head baseball coach. “When you’re playing with a 10-run lead, the game’s a lot easier.”
Biancalana noted Sturgis Brown is in class A while Belle Fourche is in class B. “They’re a really good team with good athletes. We think very highly of them,” he said.
Kaden Olson walked to lead off the game for Sturgis Brown.
Ridge Inhofer belted a two-run home run to put the Scoopers ahead 2-0.
Owen Cass scored on Beau Peters’ single as Sturgis Brown led 3-0.
The Scoopers loaded the bases with one out. Cain Peters and Beau Peters each came home on a hit-by-pitch to make the score 5-0.
Olson’s bases-loaded walk plated Adam Flohr as the Scoopers led 6-0. Inhofer followed with a bases-loaded home run to score Evan Stroud, Hunter Janzen, Olson, and Inhofer. That presented Sturgis Brown with its 10-0 advantage.
“We didn’t rush at-bats, and we saw a lot of pitches,” Biancalana said in describing the Scoopers’ first inning. “We got into hitters’ counts.”
Nolan Wahlfeldt and Dalton Davis reached base in Belle Fourche’s second inning. Harvey Walding’s single scored Wahlfeldt and Davis as the Broncs closed the margin to 10-2.
Olson came home on Cass’ sacrifice fly as Sturgis Brown led 11-2 in the third frame. A two-run fourth inning highlighted by Olson’s run-scoring single and Inhofer’s RBI double pushed the Scooper edge to 13-2.
Ryker Audiss and Sean Wahlfeldt reached base with one out in the Broncs’ fifth inning. Evan Vissia followed with a three-run home run as Belle Fourche stayed within 13-5.
Alex Ferguson singled to score Walding in the Belle Fourche sixth to make the score 13-6. Gabe Heck’s groundout plated JT Hahne as the Broncs trailed 13-7.
Sturgis Brown tallied a seventh-inning run as Dustin Alan came home on a Beau Peters groundout. Flohr singled to plate Cass and make the score 15-7.
Davis’ seventh-inning single plated Gavin Pearson and brought Belle Fourche within 15-8. Hahne’s sacrifice fly scored Darian Pesicka for the eventual 15-9 final.
Olson scored four runs and added a hit for the Scoopers. Ridge Inhofer scored two runs, collected three hits, and drove in seven runs. Dawson Inhofer earned the pitching win.
Belle Fourche’s Jack Stearns took the pitching loss. Walding scored a run and added a team-high four hits.
“Our guys didn’t flinch up at the plate. They knew we wanted to play seven innings today, and they did what they could to battle back,” said Randy Doran, Belle Fourche’s head baseball coach.
Doran said it was good to see the Broncs handle adversity well and inch back in the game, one inning at a time.
“They’re a great measuring tool for where we want to be come regionals,” Doran said in describing Sturgis Brown. “It was a great opportunity for our guys to see some really good pitchers.”
Sturgis Brown improved to 11-12 with the win. Belle Fourche is now 8-6 and will visit Rapid City Christian on Monday or Tuesday, depending on the weather.
