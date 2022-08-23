STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys soccer team won its season home opener, 3-1, over the Mitchell Kernels, Friday, in Sturgis.
“Maybe the fastest goal in Scooper history, in less than one minute, Talan Kullbom, won the ball, and did it himself, he slotted it in, and it may have given us a little to much confidence as we were firing away all game, but the team looked and felt good and had a good finish,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Brown varsity coach.
The Scoopers had 22 shots at the goal compared to the Kernels four.
“We have been pushing the boys all pre-season, any time we shoot and it goes way over, you do ten push-ups, and I think it has helped keep the ball low. Although the boys have done hundreds of push-ups, but it showed tonight as they kept the ball low, and put up three more goals today,” Louder added.
Talan Kullbom, a junior, midfielder, scored in the opening minute of the game and talked about the goal. “It was pretty crazy, the goalie was on the right side of the goal, and I had an open shot, so I took it, I was kind of shocked. We had really good possession, and good movement and good crosses and a lot of shots on the goal,” said Kullbom
Scoring for the Scoopers was Talon Kullbom, Ty Ferguson, and Luke Hosman. The one goal for the Kernels was put in by Sam Mullenmeister.
“I think possession during the game maybe was about 80-20 except for the one little breakdown and had an open net, we controlled the game, Christian Lemcke, (goal keeper) did really well, the defense was talking, and it was really a physical game and both teams held strong,” said Louder.
The Scoopers are now 2-0 and host the Huron Tigers on Saturday at Woodle Field.
