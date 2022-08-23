STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys soccer team won its season home opener, 3-1, over the Mitchell Kernels, Friday, in Sturgis.

 “Maybe the fastest goal in Scooper history, in less than one minute, Talan Kullbom, won the ball, and did it himself, he slotted it in, and it may have given us a little to much confidence as we were firing away all game, but the team looked and felt good and had a good finish,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Brown varsity coach.

