Sturgis, Belle Fourche open rodeo season

WALL — High school rodeo club members from Sturgis and Belle Fourche began their seasons at the Wall Regional that ended Sunday.
Landry Haugen of Sturgis captured the Girls’ Rookie and Girls’ All-Around titles. Sturgis’ Bodie Mattson earned the Boys’ All-Around crown.
Sturgis emerged as the high-point team.
Friday and Saturday were treated as two separate rodeos.
Competitors received 10 points for first place, nine for second, eight for third, and so on, down to one point for 10th place.
Event winners and other Sturgis and Belle Fourche placers follow.
FIRST RODEO
Bareback riding
1 (tie) Cooper Filipek (Rapid City Central) 58 points
1 (tie) Jhett Knight (Red Cloud) 58
Barrel racing
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 16.767 seconds
4 Wregan Brown (Sturgis) 17.139
10 Shania Larive (Sturgis) 17.672
Breakaway roping
1 Jaycie West (New Underwood) 3.55 seconds
7 Shania Larive (Sturgis) 9.71
9 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 13.04
Bull riding
1 Jack Rodenbaugh (New Underwood) 69 points
2 Thayne Elshere (Sturgis) 67
4 Kane Grant (Sturgis) 55
Boys’ cutting
1 Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 72 points
Goat tying
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 7.56 seconds
2 Acelyn Brink (Belle Fourche) 8.24
Girls’ cutting
1 T Merrill (Wall) 69 points
3 Jayme Peterson (Belle Fourche) 68
4 (tie) Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 65
Pole bending
1 Bridget Romey (Western Christian) 20.777 seconds
2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 20.900
8 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 22.669
10 Wregan Brown (Sturgis) 22.831
Reined cow horse
1 Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 138.5 points
4 Traylin Martin (Sturgis) 131
Saddle bronc riding
1 Talon Elshere (Sturgis) 66 points
2 Clint Donaldson (Sturgis) 63
3 (tie) Traylin Martin (Sturgis) 56
Steer wrestling
1 Bridger Amiotte (Wall) 5.30 seconds
2 Logan Lemmel (Sturgis) 5.55
5 Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 7.39
Team roping
1 Rio Nutter (Rapid City Central) and Bodie Mattson (Sturgis) 8.51 seconds
3 Jayme Peterson (Belle Fourche) and Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 14.69
Tie down roping
1 Chance Derner (New Underwood) 12.20 seconds
