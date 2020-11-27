Sturgis 5K Thanksgiving day Turkey Trot raises money

STURGIS — The fourth annual Sturgis 5k Turkey Trot was organized by Traeton Monahan and Josie Kaufman as their senior English project, raising money for a classmate.
The event raised approximately $1,300 for Shania Larive’s medical expenses associated with her upcoming kidney transplant which is schedule for early December.
“We are doing the run for Shania because she is getting a kidney transplant that is scheduled for Dec. 2, and we just wanted to raise some funds for her,” said Josie Kaufman.
Monahan commented on why they chose this event as a senior project.
“Josie and I are both cross country runners and we both have a passion for running, so what better option is there then to host a fun run and raise money for a good cause,” Monahan said. “I have know Shania all of my life, and good family friends, and fellow classmate, so we wanted to help,” he added.
Ethan Brenneman was the winner for the male division and Iris Zylstra was the first female to cross the finish line.
To make cash donations to the Larive family, go to: Northern Hills Federal Credit Union, 1080 Main Street, Sturgis, SD 57785, Mark Larive c/o Shania Larive.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.