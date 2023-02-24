By Dennis Knuckles
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Black Hills State women’s basketball team outscored Colorado Christian 19-7 in the fourth-quarter to defeat the Lady Cougars 70-61 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action Wednesday night, in Lakewood, Colo.
“We had a really tough start. I thought we were flat. Defensively I thought we responded really well, and I thought we had a good second half,” said Mark Nore, the Lady Jackets head coach. “Morgan (Hammerbeck) had a nice game for us defensively. She rebounded really well. We made free throws down the stretch which was nice to see, and we finished well.”
A field goal by Hammerbeck, and a 3-pointer by Megan Engesser, gave the Lady Jackets a 5-3 lead two minutes into the game.
Field goals by Ellie Moore and Haylee Weathersby, and a 3-pointer by Niki Van Wyk kept Black Hills State in top 15-7 midway through the first quarter.
The Lady Cougars went on an 11-3 run to tie things at 18-18 after the first period of play.
Colorado Christian scored four points to open the second quarter and take the lead, 22-18.
The Lady Cougars outscored Black Hills State 18-9 over the next five minutes to extend its lead to 36-27.
Both team struggled shooting from the field over the final 3:33, as there were only two free throws by Black Hills State’s Van Wyk, taking the score to 36-29 at the half, in favor of the Lady Cougars.
The Lady Jackets opened the third quarter outscoring Colorado Christian 16-7 to tie things at 43-43 with just over two minutes left in the quarter.
Black Hills State got a 3-pointer by Summer Fox and two free throws by Kalla Bertram to lead 48-43 going into the final 10 minutes of play.
Black Hills State opened the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run to push its lead to 58-45, with just under five minutes left in the game.
Clorado Christian never got closer than five points, and the Yellow Jackets were 10-for-10 from the charity stripe over the final 1:30 to secure the win 70-61.
For the game the Lady Yellow Jackets were 21-of-47 from the field (44.7 percent), 7-of-18 (38.9 percent) from behind the arc, and 21-of-29 (72%) from the charity stripe.
Niki Van Wyk was 5-of-7 from behind the arc, and finished with 19 points, to lead the Lady Jackets in scoring.
Danica Kocer scored 13 points on 3-of-7 shooting, and she had a team-leading seven made free throws.
Black Hills State (21-6 overall, and 12-3 RMAC) played at Chadron State Thursday night in its regular season game.
A score was not available as of press time.
