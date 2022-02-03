STM cruises past Sturgis Brown 58-28

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers boys’ basketball team fell to No. 2 ranked St. Thomas More (STM) Cavaliers, 58-28 Tuesday, at the West gym, in Sturgis.
“I thought in the first half we did a really good job of playing within our self and not trying to do to much and just being fundamentally sound,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We really valued the ball and made the best of our possessions and so that was the biggest thing, got good looks and we just executed and played clean.”
St. Thomas More opened the game with Ian Clewley scoring, followed by two field goals from Cade Kandolin, before Sturgis Brown’s Aidan Hedderman drained a long three, cutting the Cavaliers lead to 6-3.
The Scoopers Dysen Peterson scored six points in the first quarter, burst. Thomas More led 21-11 after the first quarter of play.
In the second quarter, the Scoopers outscored St. Thomas More, 11-8, but Sturgis Brown trailed 29-22 at the half..
St. Thomas More came out in the third with an aggressive man-to-man defense causing the Scoopers to make some errors, with seven turnovers and they failed to score the entire quarter.
St. Thomas More went on a 14-0 run, and led 43-22 after three quarters.
“It was just simple stuff, when there is a guy in the passing lane, you probably shouldn’t throw the ball, and we have to learn to trust one another,” said Buus. We get in the habit of just throwing the basketball where it needs to go because that is what we are doing, we have to play basketball and we preach that every day.”
St. Thomas outscored Sturgis Brown in the fourth quarter, 15-6, and got the win, 58-28.
“In the second half, not sure what happened. We will have to figure that out. We just got out of character,” said Buus.
Leading scoring for the Scoopers was Dysen Peterson with nine points, Aidan Hedderman with six points, Tyan Buus with four points, and Gavin Ligtenberg with three points.
The Scoopers shot 11 of 26 from the field for 42%, and were four of five from the free throws line. The Scoopers had 12 rebounds, and 16 turnovers.
St. Thomas More was led in scoring by Ian Clewley with 17 points, Caleb Hollenbeck with 16 points and Cade Kandolin with 14 points.
The Cavaliers shot 23 of 47 from the field for 49%, and had 23 rebounds, and nine turnovers.
The Scoopers move to 2-12 on the season, and on will travel to Box Elder tonight, to take on the Douglas Patriots.
Tip off at the West Gym in Sturgis is set for 8 p.m.
