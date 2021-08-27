Steer roping results from Deadwood

DEADWOOD — Deadwood hosted standalone steer roping and Legacy steer roping, Sunday and Monday, at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds in Deadwood.
Cole Patterson of Pratt, Kan., claimed the standalone steer roping average title.
He completed four go-rounds in a total time of 44.1 seconds.
Patterson also turned in the day’s fastest time of 9.0 seconds.
Trey Wallace of George West, Texas, emerged as the Legacy champion (for ropers 50 years of age and older).
He finished four go-rounds in a total time of 60.8 seconds.
Liberty Hill, Texas, steer roper Corey Ross boasted the fastest time in the Legacy roping.
A time of 10.5 seconds enabled him to win the first go-round.
Results follow.
STANDALONE Average
1 Cole Patterson (Pratt, Kan.) 44.1 seconds on four go-rounds, $3,743.70
2 Slade Wood (New Ulm, Texas) 48.9 on four, $3,098.23
3 Vin Fisher Jr. (Andrews, Texas) 53.6 on four, $2,452.77
4 Troy Tillard (Douglas, Wyo.) 53.9 on four, $1,807.30
5 Landon McClaugherty (Tilden, Texas) 58.9 on four, $1,161.83
6 (tie) Trey Wallace (George West, Texas) 60.8 on four, $322.73
6 (tie) Scott Snedecor (Fredericksburg, Texas) 60.8 on four, $322.73
First go-round
1 Cole Patterson (Pratt, Kan.) 9.0 seconds, $1,871.85
2 Chris Glover (Keenesburg, Colo.) 11.1, $1,549.12
3 (tie) Rocky Patterson (Pratt, Kan.) 11.7, $1,065.01
3 (tie) Slade Wood (New Ulm, Texas) 11.7, $1,065.01
5 Kim Ziegelgruber (Edmond, Okla.) 11.9, $580.92
6 Miles Williams (Gillette, Wyo.) 12.0, $322.73
Second go-round
1 (tie) Thomas Smith (Barnsdall, Okla.) 9.7 seconds, $1,871.85
1 (tie) Laramie Allen (Llano, Texas) 9.7, $1,871.85
3 Bryce Davis (Ovalo, Texas) 10.6, $1.226.38
4 Cody Lee (Gatesville, Texas) 10.9, $903.65
5 Corey Ross (Liberty Hill, Texas) 11.0, $580.92
6 Jess Tierney (Hermosa, S.D.) 11.8, $322.73
Third go-round
1 Cole Patterson (Pratt, Kan.) 9.0 seconds, $1,871.85
2 J. Tom Fisher (Andrews, Texas) 9.9, $1,549.12
3 Vin Fisher Jr. (Andrews, Texas) 10.0, $1,226.38
4 Jason Stockton (Stigler, Okla.) 10.4, $903.65
5 John E. Bland (Turkey, Texas) 10.6, $580.92
6 Jess Tierney (Hermosa, S.D.) 11.0, $322.73
Fourth go-round
1 Jess Tierney (Hermosa) 9.7 seconds, $1,871.85
2 Chet Herren (Pawhuska, Okla.) 10.0, $1,549.12
3 (tie) Corey Ross (Liberty Hill, Texas) 10.5, $1,065.01
3 (tie) Shay Good (Abilene, Texas) 10.5, $1,065.01
5 (tie) Slade Wood (New Ulm, Texas) 10.6, $451.82
5 (tie) J. Tom Fisher (Andrews, Texas) 10.6, $451.82
LEGACY ROPING
Average
1 Trey Wallach (George West, Texas) 60.8 seconds on four go-rounds, $350.93
2 Corey Ross (Liberty Hill, Texas) 39.3 on three, $263.19
3 Miles Williams (Gillette, Wyo.) 40.0 on three, $175.46
4 Chris Glover (Keenesburg, Colo.) 41.2 on three, $87.73
First go-round
1 Chris Glover (Keenesburg, Colo.) 11.1 seconds, $175.46
2 Miles Williams (Gillette, Wyo.) 12.0, $131.60
3 Trey Wallace (George West, Texas) 12.7, $88.00
4 Ora Taton (Rapid City) 13.8, $44.00
Second go-round
1 Corey Ross (Liberty Hill, Texas) 11.0 seconds, $175.46
2 Chris Glover (Keenesburg, Colo.) 12.3, $131.60
3 Miles Williams (Gillette, Wyo.) 15.1, $88.00
4 Trey Wallace (George West, Texas) 16.6, $44.00
Third go-round
1 Ora Taton (Rapid City) 11.5 seconds, $175.46
2 Miles Williams (Gillette, Wyo.) 12.9, $131.60
3 (tie) Corey Ross (Liberty Hill, Texas) 17.8, $65.79
3 (tie) Chris Glover (Keenesburg, Colo.) 17.8, $65.79
Fourth go-round
1 Corey Ross (Liberty Hill, Texas) 10.5 seconds, $175.46
2 Trey Wallace (George West, Texas) 13.5, $131.60
3 Ora Taton (Rapid City) 16.0, $88.00
