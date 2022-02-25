State wrestling tourney wraps up opening day

SIOUX FALLS — Wrestlers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Sturgis Brown, and Newell completed their first day Thursday at the state tournament inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown are entered in the Class A tournament. Lead-Deadwood and Newell compete in Class B.
Five Spearfish wrestlers went 2-0 on Thursday and qualified for Friday’s Class A semifinals. They are Oakley Blakeman (boys’ 145-pound class), Clayton Donovan (boys’ 152), Maraia Kruske (girls’ 106), Shea Irion (girls’ 113), and Taylor Graveman-Fierbach (girls’ 132).
Friday’s Class A semifinals will also include six Sturgis Brown wrestlers: Tegan Zebroski (boys’ 113-pound class), Kelton Olson (boys’ 132), Reese Jacobs (boys’ 170), Aiden Werlinger (boys’ 195), Brooklyn Baird (girls’ 113), and Madison Snyder (girls’ 126).
Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood has reached Friday’s semifinals in class B. She competes in the girls’ 154-pound weight class.
Brandon Valley leads the class A boys’ team standings at 111.5 points. Sturgis Brown is sixth at 72 points, followed by Spearfish (24 points) and Belle Fourche (8.5 points).
Canton leads the class B boys’ team standings at 80.5 points. Newell has collected 2.5 points.
Pierre, with 75 points, sits atop the girls’ team standings. Spearfish is third at 46 points, with Sturgis Brown tied for sixth at 29 points. Belle Fourche has 12 points, with Lead-Deadwood at 11 points.
Area results from Thursday’s matches follow. Visit the sdpb.org website for more information.
SPEARFISH BOYS
120: John Jeffery def. Padraig Fulton (Vermillion) 13-0, lost to Nolan Miles (Brookings) 10-0, was pinned by Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) in 45 seconds.
132: Korben Harris was pinned by Tristan Spencer (Pierre) in 1 minute 36 seconds, lost to Jesse Jost (West Central) 14-3.
145: Oakley Blakeman pinned Jude Jarding (West Central) in 30 seconds, def. Bryan Roselles (RC Stevens) 14-3.
152: Clayton Donovan def. Robert Watkins (Bon Homme) 16-3, def. Ian Johnson (Watertown) 6-3.
170: Mason Schlup was pinned by Tae Ellenbecker (SF Lincoln) in 1 minute 0 seconds, pinned Swade Reis (Chamberlain) in 2 minutes 24 seconds, was pinned by Graydon Bakke (RC Central) in 1 minute 33 seconds.
220: Asher Peil was pinned by Griffen Schneider (Tea Area) in 1 minute 17 seconds, lost to Ethan Husser (SF Lincoln) 14-1.
285: Matthew Medina was pinned by Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) in 1 minute 31 seconds, lost to Elliott Renville (SF Lincoln) 11-2.
SPEARFISH GIRLS
106: Maraia Kruske pinned Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) in 16 seconds, pinned Jett Yaggie (Yankton) in 33 seconds.
113: Shea Irion pinned Nicole Rodriguez (SF Washington) in 22 seconds, def. Sara Schroder (Canton) 6-4.
120: Ellie Jeffery was pinned by Cassandra Witte (RC Central) in 16 seconds, pinned Olivia Kolbrek (SF Washington) in 2 minutes 48 seconds, was pinned by Brooklyn Brant (Sturgis Brown) in 2 minutes 9 seconds.
126: Sydney Badwound pinned Brynn Mulder (Canton) in 2 minutes 31 seconds, was pinned by Hattie Baldwin (Pierre) in 3 minutes 7 seconds, was pinned by Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids) in 2 minutes 9 seconds.
132: Taylor Graveman-Fierbach pinned Lakota Rodgers (Lakota Tech) in 22 seconds, pinned Riley Buus (SF O’Gorman) in 1 minute 0 seconds.
142: Jayden Werlinger pinned Hailey Fortney (West Central) in 3 minutes 45 seconds, lost to Abbigail Lewis (Pierre) 11-0, pinned Rachael Feiock (Viborg-Hurley) in 3 minutes 27 seconds.
BELLE FOURCHE BOYS
106: Logan Tyndall was pinned by Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) in 2 minutes 41 seconds, lost to Spencer Eldeen (Mitchell) 6-5.
113: D’Angelo Garduna was pinned by Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) in 4 minutes 30 seconds, lost to Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 8-0.
126: Riley Dighton lost to Kaden Olson (Sturgis Brown) 14-2, lost to Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 9-4.
138: Thomas McCoy def. Kale Crowser (Douglas) 15-0, was pinned by Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) in 34 seconds, pinned Blessing Taniah (SF Washington) in 5 minutes 41 seconds.
152: Cayden Wolfe was pinned by Justin Zirpel (West Central) in 1 minute 43 seconds, lost to Rollie French (Vermillion) 8-7.
195: Cade Bickerdyke was pinned by Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis Brown) in 39 seconds, def. Gabe Gebhard (West Central) 8-7 in sudden victory 1, was pinned by Jack Detert (Harrisburg) in 24 seconds.
220: Lucas Tonsager was pinned by Lucas Tonsager (Harrisburg) in 1 minute 4 seconds, was pinned by Samson Flakus (Aberdeen Central) in 2 minutes 2 seconds.
BELLE FOURCHE GIRLS
106: Kyra Vandenberg pinned Darla Barnes (Lemmon) in 3 minutes 10 seconds, was pinned by Akane Metcalfe (Kimball-White Lake) in 36 seconds, pinned Marin Rhode (Canton) in 2 minutes 42 seconds.
113: Hailey Rodriguez lost to Keira Christ (Yankton) 3-1, def. Dani Batchelor (Clark-Willow Lake) 8-1, lost to Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central) 6-1.
132: Alexa Swaney was pinned by Riley Buus (SF O’Gorman) in 48 seconds, pinned Lakota Rodgers (Lakota Tech) in 2 minutes 16 seconds, lost to Reganne Miles (Iroquois-Doland) 13-3.
STURGIS BROWN BOYS
106: Korbin Bunch was pinned by Ryan Tschetter (RC Central) in 4 minutes 35 seconds, pinned Owen Fischer (Milbank) in 4 minutes 5 seconds, was pinned by Alex Oedekoven (Pierre) in 3 minutes 0 seconds.
113: Tegan Zebroski pinned Xavier Donovan (Chamberlain) in 46 seconds, def. Tate Huff (Aberdeen Central) 8-6.
120: Dee Daniels def. Carter Ratcliffe (Harrisburg) 2-1, lost to Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 4-0, lost to Logan Brown (RC Central) 3-2.
126: Kaden Olson def. Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) 14-2, lost to Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 3-1, def. Connor Hanson (Watertown) 7-5.
132: Kelton Olson pinned Jesse Jost (West Central) in 3 minutes 7 seconds, def. Tristan Spencer (Pierre) 9-2.
138: Maverick Simons was pinned by Jacob McCormick (RC Stevens) in 5 minutes 2 seconds, lost to Blessing Taniah (SF Washington) 3-2.
145: Perry Ketelsen lost to Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 9-2,
152: Braden Temple pinned Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) in 3 minutes 55 seconds, pinned Logan Opitz (Aberdeen Central) in 2 minutes 41 seconds, def. Bryan Roselles (RC Stevens) 3-2.
160: Preston Ray lost to Jayden Wiebe (Pierre) 19-2, lost to Sabren Bortnem (Brandon Valley) 7-3.
170: Reese Jacobs pinned Jesse Schneck (Milbank) in 1 minute 11 seconds, pinned Chet Carda (West Central) in 1 minute 21 seconds.
182: Kelson Dirk was pinned by Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) in 49 seconds, was pinned by Isaac Johnson (Tea Area) in 3 minutes 37 seconds.
195: Aiden Werlinger pinned Cade Bickerdyke (Belle Fourche) in 39 seconds, pinned Jase Langbehn (Lennox) in 3 minutes 18 seconds.
220: Zak Juelfs pinned Abram Maras (West Central) in 48 seconds, was pinned by Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) in 26 seconds, pinned Ethan Husser (SF Lincoln) in 2 minutes 40 seconds.
285: Dakarai Osborne was pinned by Zach Brady (Vermillion) in 10 seconds, def. Kane Wirkus (RC Central) 4-0, was pinned by Colton Lauen (RC Stevens) in 2 minutes 2 seconds.
STURGIS BROWN GIRLS
113: Brooklyn Baird pinned Nevaeh Baade (Pierre) in 2 minutes 59 seconds, pinned Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley) in 3 minutes 27 seconds.
120: Brooklyn Brant pinned Isabella Shepherd (Chamberlain) in 1 minute 21 seconds, was pinned by Mary Kathe Joseph (Brandon Valley) in 1 minute 51 seconds, pinned Ellie Jeffery (Spearfish) in 2 minutes 9 seconds.
126: Madison Snyder pinned Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids) in 57 seconds, def. Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 10-0.
LEAD-DEADWOOD BOYS
106: Tanner Millard was pinned by Brady Risetter (Redfield) in 2 minutes 29 seconds, lost to Zach Bartels (Canton) 3-0.
132: Mekhi Hayes was pinned by Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) in 53 seconds, lost to Kaydin Carter (Wessington Springs-Woonsocket) 8-3.
145: Miles Renner was pinned by Drew Gerlach (Mt. Vernon-Plankinton) in 2 minutes 55 seconds, was pinned by Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) in 3 minutes 45 seconds.
195: Dylan Meade lost to Taron Serr (Burke-Gregory) 11-0, was pinned by Justin Granum (Deuel) in 4 minutes 31 seconds.
LEAD-DEADWOOD GIRLS
154: Trinity Zopp pinned Anna Lee (Dakota Valley) in 1 minute 5 seconds, pinned Natalia Long (Canton) in 1 minute 4 seconds.
NEWELL BOYS
106: Charlie Clements was pinned by Conner Giedd (Howard) in 47 seconds, was pinned by Alek Kuchta (Parkston) in 2 minutes 14 seconds.
145: Chase VanDerBoom def. Mason Whitley (Redfield) 6-1, lost to Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 17-2, lost to Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 3-2.
Individual competition continues today with champions to be crowned that night.
The dual tournament is set for Saturday.
